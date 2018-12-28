Furious U.S. Rebound Fails to Stoke Asia's Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s wild afternoon rebound failed to carry through to Asia on Friday, with Japanese shares dropping at the open and U.S. futures sliding. The yen edged up, heading for its best two-week advance since February.

Equity benchmarks fell in Tokyo, and saw modest gains in Sydney and Seoul after the S&P 500 Index erased a drop of almost 3 percent in its afternoon rebound -- the biggest upward reversal since 2010. It’s been a week of superlatives for stock traders, after American shares climbed the most in more than nine years on Wednesday. In other markets, 10-year Treasury yields held below 2.80 percent, and oil traded around $45 in New York.

“From a time perspective, it’s a historic bull market and when you get that far into the cycle, people get more jittery,” said Sean O’Hara, president at Pacer ETFs. “It’s hard to explain moves” like the ones recently seen, he said.

The S&P 500 has been careening toward its worst month of the record bull run and is down about 15 percent in the quarter as everything from higher interest rates to political turmoil in Washington to concern about global growth hammer at investor sentiment. Havens came back in vogue, with Treasuries rallying this month, and gold climbing with the yen.

The euphoria of equity investors evaporated earlier from Wednesday, when investors cheered a reminder of the American consumer’s strength and got reassurance on the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. While there was no obvious catalyst for the return to selling that took stocks within a whisker of a bear market, the moves of the past few days sent volatility soaring.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday.Monday is year-end.Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.3 percent as of 9:09 a.m. in Tokyo.Japan’s Topix dropped 0.7 percent and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 percent.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 percent.Kospi advanced 0.6 percent.Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent after the underlying gauge climbed 0.9 percent at the close in New York. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 percent.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.7 percent to the lowest in more than two years on the biggest fall in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4 percent Thursday.The euro traded at $1.1434 after climbing 0.7 percent Thursday.The Japanese yen was at 110.91 per dollar.The British pound was at $1.2643.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.77 percent after dropping about four basis points Thursday.Japanese 10-year government bond yields slid two basis points to 0.007 percent.

Commodities

Crude oil advanced 2 percent to $45.48 a barrel.Gold was at $1,274.55 an ounce, reaching the highest in more than six months.

