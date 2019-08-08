Stocks Mixed, Treasuries Gain Amid Ongoing Caution: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded mixed and Treasuries edged higher Thursday as investors assessed the implications of the latest central bank moves to bolster growth.

Shares were little changed in Tokyo and fell in Sydney. South Korean stocks advanced amid signs of easing tensions with Japan. U.S. futures slipped back after the S&P 500 Index recovered from a decline of as much as 2% to eke out a modest gain Wednesday. Yields on 10-year Treasuries dropped in Asia after closing higher in New York. Oil rebounded on a report top producers were looking at ways to stem the recent slide in prices. The yen ticked higher.

Investors are weighing how to react to a wave of monetary easing by central banks across the world as global bond yields plumb new lows amid fear of a global recession. Threats of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war are creating uncertainty in corporate boardrooms, spurring concern there will be a pullback in capital spending and a drop in earnings.

Dovish moves in New Zealand, India and Thailand Wednesday underscored the global shift toward easier policy even after the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly hawkish stance last week. President Donald Trump again urged the Fed to ease policy, saying in a tweet that “They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW.”

“The global economy is going to slow further, China is going to slow further, rates are going to be cut further, earnings are going to come under pressure,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, wrote in a note Thursday. “Traders and investors will remain cautious.”

Next up, the Philippine central bank is expected to cut rates when it meets Thursday. Traders will also be closely watching China’s yuan fixing for signals on policy with the central bank under pressure to issue its weakest currency fixing in more than a decade.

Elsewhere, oil jumped in New York after Bloomberg News reported that Saudi Arabia contacted fellow crude producers to discuss ways to halt the slide in prices. Gold traded around $1,500 an ounce after breaking above that level to the highest in about six years.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.Philippines central bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.1% as of 9:09 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%.Hang Seng Index futures were little changed.S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% at the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 106.12 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 7.0868 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.1207.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 2 basis points to 1.71%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 0.94%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.4% to $52.31 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,503.12 an ounce.

