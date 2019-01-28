Asia Stocks to Fall as Earnings Fade; Trade Eyed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch coming soon on where China stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks looked set for losses Tuesday after their U.S. counterparts retreated on concerns the trade war with China is hitting corporate profits.

Asian trading will start hours after a reminder that U.S.-China tensions are deep seated: American prosecutors filed criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co., China’s largest smartphone maker. Futures pointed lower across the region and in the U.S., and Australian shares opened with modest losses. Earlier, U.S. benchmarks fell after Caterpillar and Nvidia blamed slowing global growth for disappointing results, halting a three-day rally for the S&P 500 Index. Treasuries edged higher while the dollar was little changed overnight.

“When you see the big cyclical companies missing earnings or missing forecasts, it worries the market because it confirms what they’ve already been hearing from the macro side,” said Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. “Everyone knows the world is decelerating, they’re just waiting to see if the corporate earnings confirm that.”

With high level U.S.-China trade talks set to start in Washington Wednesday, American prosecutors Monday alleged that Huawei stole trade secrets from an American rival and committed bank fraud by violating sanctions against doing business with Iran.

The disappointing earning results come amid a busy week for corporate reports, highlighted by tech titans Microsoft and Apple. A Federal Reserve policy decision and Brexit votes also loom, while the U.S. stepped up pressure on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro by announcing sanctions on PDVSA. To cap it all, a flurry of delayed American economic figures including GDP and jobs data are also set for release.

Elsewhere, oil slid to its worst loss in a month, even as Saudi Arabia pledged more cuts to production. Bitcoin fell, putting the biggest cryptocurrency on track for its lowest close since December.

Among key events in the coming days:

Chinese President Xi’s top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday and Thursday.Tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, SAP, Qualcomm, Tesla, Samsung and Sony announce earnings.On Tuesday the U.K. Parliament votes on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU. The EU Parliament debates Brexit on Wednesday.Wednesday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the FOMC rate decision.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.3 percent in Singapore.S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2 percent.The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent Monday.The Nasdaq 100 Index lost 1.3 percent.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed less than 0.1 percent.The euro was little changed at $1.1428.The British pound declined 0.1 percent to $1.3152.The Japanese yen gained 0.1 percent to 109.28 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased more than one basis point Monday to 2.74 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate oil futures steadied at $52.06 a barrel after falling 3 percent Monday.Gold was little changed at $1,303.48 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.