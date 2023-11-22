Asia Stocks Decline as Nvidia Caps Sluggish US Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia dropped as the US rally stalled and Big Tech fell. Nvidia Corp. slipped in late trading after investors were underwhelmed by its latest quarterly update.

Tech shares underperformed in early Asia trading, falling 0.4%, as broader benchmark indexes declined. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to losses and US equity futures slipped after the Nasdaq 100 Index sank 0.6%, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. all dropping.

Asian artificial intelligence stocks may come under pressure after Nvidia failed to meet sky-high expectations. While the world’s most valuable chipmaker posted another quarter of impressive growth, investors were anticipating more on hopes that the AI industry would bring explosive sales gains. Also, the company said it expects sales in China to decline significantly in the fourth quarter amid US curbs on exports to the country.

Among areas of focus in Asia is China’s latest probe into company executives after the arrest of game-streaming company DouYu International Holdings Ltd.’s founder Chen Shaojie on unspecified charges. A series of unexplained executive detentions have created jitters across the country’s private sector.

US benchmarks are still up for 2023. The S&P 500 has added $6 trillion of market capitalization on the back of the artificial intelligence boom, Corporate America’s resilience and bets the Federal Reserve will pivot to rate cuts next year. It’s now about 5% away from reclaiming its record high.

The Fed’s minutes released Tuesday show policymakers united around a strategy to “proceed carefully” on future interest-rate moves and base any further tightening on progress toward their inflation goal. Swap contracts linked to Fed meetings currently price in around 25% probability of a first Fed rate cut in March.

“We should not attach too much value anymore to the remaining hike that is implied in the September dot plot,” Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. “If we were to see stronger economic and inflation data before the December meeting, longer-term rates are likely to rebound and substitute for a rate hike. Therefore we do not expect further hikes.”

Treasuries steadied in Asian hours after climbing Tuesday, led by the shorter end. The dollar traded in narrow ranges against its Group-of-10 peers. The yen ticked slightly higher.

Hedge funds are holding their most-concentrated wagers on US equities of any time in the past 22 years, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The most popular bets remain in megacap tech, with Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. in Goldman’s list of “Hedge Fund VIPs” this quarter.

To Savita Subramanian at Bank of America Corp., the S&P 500 is set for a fresh high in 2024 because US companies have adapted to higher rates and weathered macroeconomic jolts. She sees the gauge at a record 5,000 by the end of 2024, about 10% higher than Tuesday’s close. Next year will be “a stock picker’s paradise,” she said.

Investors held back from a sale of 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, with demand tempered by this month’s big rally and outflows from exchange traded funds tracking the sector.

Elsewhere, oil steadied, with signs of another stockpile build in the US coming ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply over the weekend.

Cryptocurrencies slipped as Binance Holdings Ltd. and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, pleaded guilty to antimoney-laundering and US sanctions violations under a sweeping settlement with the US. The deal allows Binance to continue operating, though Zhao stepped down as CEO and will be replaced by Richard Teng. Bitcoin fell as much as 3.2% to $35,663, and Ether declined as much as 2.8% to $1,930.75.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday — US markets closed — Thursday

ECB publishes account of October policy meeting, Thursday

Black Friday, traditional kickoff for the US holiday shopping season

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:42 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0918

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1436 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $36,071.25

Ether fell 1.8% to $1,951.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.40%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

