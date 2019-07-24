Stocks Mixed in Asia With Trade, Tech in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened mixed Wednesday as investors weighed signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and prospects for the technology industry after the U.S. opened an antitrust probe.

The dollar touched a two-week high ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. Stocks rose in Japan and Australia, while South Korea’s benchmark slipped, as did U.S. futures. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index closed back above the 3,000 level. Shares of Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook declined more than 1% in post-market trading after the Justice Department opened a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition.

Investors are closely monitoring the U.S. earnings season for any signs the trade war is impacting profitability. Encouraging reports came from Coca-Cola, United Technologies and Texas Instruments.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is set to travel to China next Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between the world’s two-biggest economies since talks broke down in May.

With the Federal Reserve in a blackout period ahead of its meeting next week when it’s expected to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, attention now turns to the ECB meeting Thursday. Most analysts, expect the ECB to hold fire this week, though President Mario Draghi raised the prospect of fresh stimulus last month.

“It is the case that there is a pretty powerful force now in place with central banks that will be continuing to support the markets and that’s a constructive environment for risk-taking, but because of the trade tensions we tend to be a bit more careful,” Jean Boivin, global head at the BlackRock Investment Institute, told Bloomberg TV.

Meantime, the International Monetary Fund again trimmed its global growth outlook amid concerns that trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound.

Elsewhere, the British pound stayed lower after Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May’s replacement. Oil was on track for a fourth day of gains.

Earnings season rolls on with companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, McDonald’s and Boeing still to report this week.Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3% as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts added 0.3% earlier.S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.7%.

The yen was steady at 108.24 per dollar after weakening 0.4%.The offshore yuan was at 6.8858 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% Tuesday.The euro was stable at $1.1147.The British pound traded at $1.2435.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.08%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.31%.

West Texas Intermediate was up 0.5% to $57.07 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,416.79 an ounce after falling 0.5%.

