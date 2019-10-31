Asia Stocks Trade Mixed; Treasuries Rally Stalls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed after the Federal Reserve indicated that it’s unlikely to move in either direction any time soon following its latest interest-rate cut, while corporate results continued to roll in. Gains in Treasuries petered out.

Japanese shares opened flat, while equities in Sydney slipped. Seoul saw gains after earnings at Samsung Electronics Co. topped estimates. The S&P 500 earlier edged up to a fresh-all time high when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said rate hikes won’t occur as long as inflation remains persistently cool. Nasdaq futures rose as Apple Inc. projected sales that beat expectations. The offshore yuan held on to gains, while the yen was steady ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

Fed officials reduced interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the third time this year and signaled a pause in further cuts unless the economic outlook changes materially. Up in the air remains the next step in the trade war after Chile canceled next month’s APEC meeting where the U.S. and China intended to sign a partial trade pact. Earnings continue to roll on, while data on U.S. GDP and private hiring topped estimates.

“It’s been a good day and a good year for markets from the equities side, but the question is: what’s the economy going to do?” Shawn Matthews, founder and CIO at Hondius Capital, said to Bloomberg TV. “There’s been a disconnect for a while between financial assets and the economy.”

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Mitsubishi Heavy on Thursday; Exxon Mobil and Macquarie Group on Friday.The Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the core PCE deflator, is due Thursday.The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.Friday brings the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index was little changed as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.1%.Futures on the S&P 500 Index were flat. The underlying gauge rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.83 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.0455 per dollar after climbing 0.3%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1153.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.78%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.12%.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,494.57 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.2% to $54.93 a barrel.

