Asia Stocks Look to Gains as Traders Mull Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for modest gains Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting did little to alter expectations for more interest-rate cuts. U.S. equities advanced and Treasuries slipped.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia, and were little changed in Hong Kong. Trading activity has been reduced this week ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s address on Friday and volume was again subdued in Treasury futures. The benchmark 10-year yield continued to fluctuate and ended the session higher, as did the dollar. Oil edged higher.

The diverse set of views from U.S. policymakers shown in the minutes highlights the difficulties facing the Fed ahead of next month’s policy decision when investors expect another rate cut. President Donald Trump kept up his relentless attack on the central bank, claiming that “the only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed.” On trade, he predicted the U.S. will “probably” make a deal.

“What I think we are going to get out of Jackson Hole is a shift towards the Fed getting more flexibility and optionality,” Jack McIntyre, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC, told Bloomberg TV. “What I mean by that is maybe sending a message to the market that they’re open to, hey, this might be a more prolonged rate-cutting cycle.”

Elsewhere, Germany’s first 30-year bond offering a 0% coupon saw weak demand. The British pound slipped as the possibility of a so-called no-deal Brexit gained momentum.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Thursday brings the Bank Indonesia rate decision and press conference with Governor Perry Warjiyo.Flash PMIs are due for the euro area on Thursday.Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank hosts its annual central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starting Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.2% as of 7:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge rose 0.8% on Wednesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7%.Hang Seng Index futures earlier were flat.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.58 per dollar.The offshore yuan held at 7.0685 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1091.The British pound was at $1.2129 after slipping 0.3%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added two basis points to 0.95%.Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to -0.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $56.03 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,502.46 an ounce.

