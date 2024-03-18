Asia Stocks Look Mixed Ahead of BOJ Rate Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were poised for a mixed open Tuesday as traders prepared for a potentially historic rate decision in Japan that’s expected to end the world’s last negative rates regime.

Australian shares opened flat in early trading, while equity futures pointed to declines in Tokyo and Hong Kong. That followed Monday’s tech-led rebound on Wall Street ahead of a raft of other central-bank decisions this week from the US to UK.

The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1% and a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” tech megacaps climbed twice as much. Alphabet Inc. jumped as Bloomberg News reported Apple Inc. is in talks to build Google’s Gemini artificial-intelligence engine into the iPhone. In late hours, Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang showed off new chips aimed at extending his company’s dominance of AI computing.

“Investors shouldn’t lose sight of the areas that continue to drive the bulk of corporate profits,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “The profit growth associated with Big Tech today stands in stark contrast to the profitless companies that drove the tech wreck at the turn of the century.”

Meanwhile, US two-year yields hovered near 2024 highs as expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to erode.

Some 90% of Bank of Japan watchers see the chance of authorities ending the negative rate on Tuesday at the meeting’s conclusion, with the nation’s first interest rate hike in 17 years. The yen fluctuated after a news report the BOJ is also poised to end its policy of guiding government bond yields — known as yield curve control.

Bank officials are also considering ending their buying of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment funds, according to people familiar with the matter. Traders betting on the BOJ outcome boosted their positions in yen futures to the highest since 2007.

Australia’s central bank will also announce its rates policy on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold them at a 12-year high, with the economy showing signs of slowing further while unemployment trends higher.

Investors in Asia will be watching China, where the top securities regulator said the defaulted developer at the heart of the nation’s real estate crisis falsely inflated revenue by more than $78 billion in the two years leading up to its failure. China Evergrande Group and its massive debt have become symbolic of the nation’s stuttering economy, particularly in its property and construction sectors.

Back in the US, Wall Street is gearing up for more insights on the Fed’s resolve to ease as central banks set policy for almost half the global economy. The week features the world’s biggest agglomeration of decisions for 2024 to date, including judgments on the cost of borrowing for six of the 10 most-traded currencies.

“It’s a jam-packed week of central bank meetings,” said Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “There are sure to be some surprises and so today’s calm is likely to give way to greater volatility ahead.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Jan Hatzius changed their forecast to call for three quarter-point Fed cuts this year — instead of four. The change, which brings the forecast in line with the median forecast policymakers made in December, is “mainly because of the slightly higher inflation path,” they said.

“After last week’s double-dose of hot inflation data, everyone will be wondering whether the Fed is rethinking a June cut,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The market will need to like what it sees in the Fed’s statement on Wednesday, and get confirmation from Jerome Powell that two months of sticky inflation numbers won’t derail the Fed’s game plan.”

Investors will be keenly focused on the US central bank’s projections — the dot plot — to gauge how many rate cuts policymakers are expecting to deliver this year.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, the Fed will firm up its tone following hotter inflation reports – but will continue to point to a market-friendly base case of three cuts this year starting June.

“We think he will say the Committee will be patient and take as long as needed to accumulate sufficient confidence – underlining June is not guaranteed and the Fed would delay to July/September if necessary, Guha noted.

Wall Street will listen carefully to any signs from Powell on the phase out of quantitative tightening, known as QT. While a handful expect the Fed to announce or even begin slowing the unwind of its balance sheet as early as May, others don’t see a tapering starting until the second half of the year.

In other markets, gold edged slightly higher to be within striking distance of a new record, while oil climbed to a four-month high as Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Corporate Highlights:

Nasdaq Inc. said it has resolved a technology glitch that disrupted premarket trading for almost three hours.

The boss of Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it has no interest in buying Hess Corp. outright, despite taking Chevron Corp. to arbitration over its proposed $52 billion merger with the other company.

Fisker Inc. is pausing production for the next six weeks as the electric-vehicle maker looks to rein in inventory and avoid possibly having to file for bankruptcy.

B. Riley Financial Inc., the boutique investment bank under attack from short sellers about its dealings with a former business partner, failed to file its audited results after an extension period ended.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. announced Monday that it’s launched a national advertising campaign to persuade customers that its bank is “brilliantly boring.”

The head of United Airlines Holdings Inc. told customers that the carrier is reviewing a series of recent mishaps involving its planes, promising any lessons learned would “inform our safety training and procedures” across the company.

Encyclopaedia Britannica Inc., the education technology company and publisher of books including the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is seeking a valuation of about $1 billion its initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:20 a.m. in Tokyo

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0871

The British pound was little changed at $1.2727

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2075 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $67,844.05

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,530.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.32%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

