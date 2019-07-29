Asia Stocks Look Mixed; Dollar Pushes Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to trade mixed after U.S. equities edged lower with technology giants weighing on benchmarks. The dollar climbed to the highest in almost two months.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia, with stocks in Sydney within a whisker of a record high. Hong Kong contracts were flat amid escalating protests in the city, with China warning that unrest had gone “far beyond” peaceful protest. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index fell for the second time in three sessions after reaching a record Friday as Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Netflix Inc. all slid. Treasuries were little changed.

Investors are likely to opt for the sidelines as they await developments on trade with Chinese and American negotiators gathering for two days of talks Tuesday, three months after negotiations broke down. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference Wednesday will provide an chance to gauge the trajectory of U.S. rates after the central bank is anticipated to ease policy. In Asia, the Bank of Japan meets Tuesday and is widely expected to sit tight as it assesses the effect of the Fed’s decision.

Meanwhile, as corporate reporting seasons roll on in the U.S., Japan and Australia, traders will be looking for any impact from the protracted trade dispute.

Elsewhere, the pound slid to its lowest level in more than two years as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Oil rose the most in almost three weeks.

Here are some of the key events to watch as the week unfolds:

Earnings include: Nintendo, Qualcomm, AMD, Siemens, Sony, Credit Suisse, Nomura, Toyota, Honda, Ferrari, GM, BMW, Rio Tinto, ConocoPhillips, BP, Shell, Vale, Heineken, GE, Altria.Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing are due Tuesday.U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his team meet their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai Tuesday.Fed officials begin their two-day meeting on monetary policy in Washington Tuesday. Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference following the FOMC’s decision Wednesday.The Bank of England policy decision is due Thursday.The U.S. July jobs report is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2% in Singapore.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts gained 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were little changed.The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 108.80 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.8944 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% to the highest in almost two months.The euro was at $1.1146.The British pound was at $1.2215 after dropping 1.3%, its biggest slide in more than eight months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held around 2.06%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.5% to $57.02 a barrel.Gold was at $1,426.71 an ounce after rising 0.5%.

