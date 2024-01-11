Asia Stocks Mixed; Oil Rises on Mideast Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia were primed for a mixed open Friday after US inflation data failed to adjust rate cut forecasts, while oil rallied after the UK authorized military action in Yemen.

West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to around $73 in early Asian trading. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved joint military strikes with the US against Houthi rebels in Yemen following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The increase for oil prices compounded a rally on Thursday after Iran seized a tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Australian shares and Hong Kong equity futures fell, while contracts for Japan were steady. The S&P 500 was largely unchanged Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed 0.2% higher for its fifth daily advance — a run not seen in almost a month.

The muted moves followed consumer price index data that showed headline prices increased more than expected in December, while core inflation fell — although less than consensus estimates.

The data failed to dent the outlook for Federal Reserve rate reductions. Swaps pricing for a cut by March increased slightly on the day, back toward levels seen at the end of 2023.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester pushed back against the prospect of a March cut and said the inflation figures showed policymakers had further work to do.

“What should be most important for investors is that the Fed is done raising rates,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Whether they cut in March or cut in June and whether they cut four times, three times, or only two times, shouldn’t matter too much.”

Treasuries also rallied with the 10-year yield falling six basis points and the policy-sensitive two-year yield down by around 11 basis points, weakening an index of the dollar against major currencies on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand yields also fell in early Friday trading.

Bitcoin, China

Elsewhere, more than $3 billion worth of shares traded between the 11 US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Thursday following Securities and Exchange Commission approval for the funds. Bitcoin rose slightly to trade above $46,000.

In Asia, data set for release includes Chinese inflation and producer prices data for December, CPI figures for India and Japan’s November current account balance.

In China, a local media reported said some Chinese cities are using low-cost loans from the central bank to buy homes and convert them into rental housing. The move would be a new way to address the nation’s property crisis.

Key events this week:

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

UK industrial production, Friday

US PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0975

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 145.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1746 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $46,447.15

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,617.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.97%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $72.96 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,033.97 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

