Stocks Mixed as Interim Trade Deal Hits Roadblock: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Thursday after reports that the signing of a partial U.S.-China trade deal may be delayed until next month. Treasuries extended Wednesday’s gains.

Equities in Japan opened flat and South Korean stocks slipped, while shares in Sydney rose modestly. The S&P 500 Index closed little changed Wednesday. The latest news suggested that the signing of a preliminary trade agreement may not happen this month as originally planned as the two sides wrangle over a location. West Texas oil remained near $53 a barrel.

Mounting hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal has buoyed confidence in markets this month just as key economic indicators show signs of stabilization. While the latest data from Europe suggest a robust recovery may not be on the cards, a relative improvement eased fears that the global economy was hurtling toward a recession.

“We’re still waiting to see what sticks” on any deal, Patrick Chovanec, chief strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “Investors should be patient and not leap to any conclusions based on today’s headlines or yesterday’s headlines.”

Elsewhere, oil steadied after slumping in wake of a report that the biggest producers in OPEC+ aren’t pushing for deeper oil-supply cuts at meetings next month.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings are due this week from companies including: Walt Disney, Toyota, Deutsche Telekom.A Bank of England monetary decision is due Thursday.The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report for November comes out Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.1% of as 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The gauge added 0.1% on Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 108.90 per dollar.The offshore yuan was steady at 7.0140 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1068.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.81%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 1.22%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at $56.34 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,490.36 an ounce.

