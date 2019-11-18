Asia Stocks See Muted Start; Treasuries Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks saw a muted open to the week in Asia as investors await fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade front. Treasuries stabilized after advancing last week.

Japanese and South Korean equities were little changed in early trading, while those in Australia dropped. U.S. futures were flat after the S&P 500 Index on Friday reached another record in a sixth week of gains, the longest streak in two years. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s comment that U.S.-China talks were nearing final stages had given markets impetus Friday, though a mixed bag of retail sales and factory numbers in the U.S. weighed on the dollar.

“We’re really in an an inflection point” for markets in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s next threatened tariff hike on China Dec. 15, Robert Hormats, a vice chairman at Kissinger Associates, said on Bloomberg TV. “This has to be done relatively soon or else the danger of things getting worse in mid-December increases” and markets will be disrupted, he said.

Meantime, Hong Kong remains a focus as violent clashes between police and protesters showed no signs of abating. The pound gained in early Asian trading after Conservative candidates pledged to vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal if elected. On the energy front, Saudi Arabia set a valuation target for Aramco’s initial public offering well below Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of $2 trillion and pared back the size of the sale.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. economic indicators due for release include foreign holdings of Treasuries on Monday, housing starts Tuesday and existing home sales Thursday.Britain holds its first televised leadership debate ahead of next month’s election Tuesday.Federal Reserve speakers this week include district bank presidents John Williams, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari.European central bankers speaking this week include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, along with Yves Mersch, Luis de Guindos, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Philip Lane.China announces its loan prime rates, a benchmark for borrowing costs, on Wednesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Topix index was flat as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.4% earlier.Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The index rose 0.8% Friday.

Currencies

The yen was trading at 108.72 per dollar, little changed.The offshore yuan was at 7.0115 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was at $1.1056.The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2919.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.82%.Australian 10-year yields dipped about one basis point to 1.15%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $57.73 a barrel.Gold was flat at $1,468.88 an ounce.

