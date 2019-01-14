Asia Stocks Look Set to Remain Under Pressure: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a muted open, following a decline in their U.S. counterparts after weak economic data in Europe and China Monday added to concerns about slowing global growth. Treasuries were little changed and the yen held gains.

Futures pointed lower in Japan and were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 fell for only the third time this month, led by technology companies after China’s slumping exports fueled worries about the growing impact of the U.S.-China trade war. Still, financials outperformed after Citigroup said the trading environment was starting to improve, helping to boost the bank’s stock.

The 10-year Treasury yield pared an early decline to end little changed, while the dollar dipped. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped, also dragged lower by tech. The euro was steady following data showing industrial output slowed, and the pound rose before Tuesday’s key vote on Brexit.

“There are two macro events that continue to weigh on market perspective,” Frances Donald, head of macroeconomic strategy at Manulife Asset Management, said in an interview. “The first is where is global growth heading next, and weak Chinese trade data would suggest that global growth is certainly not bottomed as of yet. And the second issue is the persistence of the U.S. government shutdown and how that muddies our perspective about what happens next.”

Investors are now turning their focus to corporate earnings, while also weighing on sentiment is the partial U.S government shutdown that’s entered its fourth week.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $51 a barrel. Emerging-market currencies and shares fell.

Here are some important events coming up:

Some of the world’s biggest banks announce earnings, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Alcoa, Indian IT company Mindtree, Netflix, Taiwan Semiconductor, American Express and BlackRock also post results.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8 percent.S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2 percent.The S&P 500 Index declined 0.5 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent, falling for a second session. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.5 percent, the first retreat in a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.The euro was steady at $1.1467.The Japanese yen gained 0.2 percent to 108.17 per dollar.The British pound gained 0.1 percent at $1.2861.The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries were steady at 2.70 percent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6 percent at $50.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,291.67 an ounce.

