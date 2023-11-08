Asia Stocks Mixed, Oil Extends Fall on Weak Demand: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Wednesday with oil extending declines following a report indicating American gasoline demand will drop.

A gauge of the region’s equities was little changed, as Chinese benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses. Treasuries steadied in Asian trading after bets on a Fed pivot next year sent bond rates sharply down Tuesday. 10-year yield fell below 4.6% as traders dismissed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. US equity futures were little changed.

Oil tumbled to a three-month low as a forecast drop in US gasoline consumption added to a growing array of indicators suggesting the demand outlook is worsening. China, the world’s biggest importer, is also seeing dimming oil demand as winter approaches.

“A drop in oil prices is due to concerns about a stagnant demand against a backdrop of uncertainty about the global economy,” said Rina Oshimo, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. “There’s a noticeable decline mainly in economically sensitive stocks such as trading companies, steel, and marine transportation.”

Global equities are poised for a double-digit rally in 2024 if the Fed pivots its monetary policy and allows the economy to avoid a recession, according to HSBC Holdings Plc strategists. The S&P 500 rose in price an average 13% in the nine months after the last rate hike in the past three decades, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA and author of “The Seven Rules of Wall Street.”

Chinese equities whipsawed after falling yesterday on the nation’s trade data yesterday. Beaten-down Chinese equities may have an opportunity for gains with the possible upcoming meeting between leaders of the US and China next week, according to the chief investment officer of Templeton Global Equity Investments.

Elsewhere, the bond market is betting on a “dovish pivot” for the seventh time since the Federal Reserve and other central banks embarked on a tightening cycle, raising the prospect of another false dawn, according to Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen. Australia’s 10-year yield declined after the central bank signaled a higher hurdle to further policy tightening on Tuesday.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said policymakers have yet to win the fight against inflation and they will consider more tightening if needed. His Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee said officials don’t want to “pre-commit” decisions on rates.

Several of the US central bank’s more hawkish policymakers signaled that the cumulative tightening of financial conditions since July — with yields on 10-year Treasury bonds up more than 100 basis points — could have a dampening effect on the economy, though they want more time to see if it will last. Fed Governor Christopher Waller called the run-up in yields an “earthquake” for the bond market.

The US dollar strengthened for a second day on Tuesday with all Group-of-10 peers underporming against the greenback. Gold was little changed after dropping to a two-week low.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues October summary of opinions, Thursday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks on the economy, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates in panel on monetary policy challenges, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin speak, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in fireside chat, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:15 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0695

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2725 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6442

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $35,397.52

Ether was little changed at $1,892.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.58%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 0.850%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

