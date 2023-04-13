Asia Stocks Poised for Gains After US Shares Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity markets are set for gains following a rally in US stocks as economic data fueled expectations the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its most aggressive rate-hike cycle in decades.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all signal markets will open higher. The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily advance this month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, jumping 2%.

Asian currencies were little changed in early trading, following gains that sent the Aussie and kiwi up more than 1% on Thursday. The dollar fell against all of its Group-of-10 peers for a second day, sending a gauge of the greenback’s strength to a more than two-month low.

Treasuries climbed early in New York trading, only to give up gains with yields ticking higher in the afternoon session amid improved risk sentiment. The policy-sensitive two-year yield, however, stayed within a narrow range around 3.97% as the market continued to lean toward a quarter-point Fed hike in May with the central bank then expected to pause over the summer.

US stocks rallied Thursday as jobs and factory-gate inflation data were softer than economists forecast. Jobless claims for the week ended April 8 rose to 239,000, compared with a median estimate of 235,000, adding to evidence the labor market is starting to soften. Meanwhile, producer prices fell in March by the most since the start of the pandemic.

“Basically what the data are showing is two things,” said Que Nguyen, chief investment officer of equity strategies at Research Affiliates. “The first is that inflation is not surprising to the upside, and at the same time, the job market seems stable. And so what we’re getting today is sort of an optimistic outlook that we’re going to have an almost like a Goldilocks situation where inflation’s going to slow, but the economy is not crashing.”

Elsewhere, Amazon.com Inc. gained the most in two months after announcing new technology aimed at cloud customers and a marketplace for AI tools.

Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc., will kick off the earnings season on Friday, with executive commentary on the probability of a recession in focus.

Key events this week:

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Major US banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report earnings, Friday

Some of the main market moves as of 6:34 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro was little changed at $1.1047

The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $30,340

Ether was little changed at $2,008.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.44%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

