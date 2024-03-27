Asia Stocks Poised to Open Higher on US Tailwinds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia are poised for early gains Thursday after Wall Street traders sent stocks higher in the final stretch of a quarter that saw the market surge almost 10%.

Futures for benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan pointing to gains, with the Nikkei 225 ending Wednesday within a whisker of setting a new high. In another volatile session, the S&P 500 closed at a record after almost erasing gains earlier Wednesday, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios.

“The S&P 500 continues to defy all of the naysayers and closed at another record,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Despite the fact that inflation has remained stubbornly high, investors are more impressed with the state of the economy and the resilient consumer than they are worried about Fed rate cuts being pushed of farther into the future.”

In Asia, the yen will be in focus after it pulled back from the lowest level since 1990 following Japan’s warning on its willingness to intervene. The currency strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, after weakening to 151.97 earlier, beyond the level at which policymakers stepped in during October 2022.

Elsewhere, Treasuries rose, with the market set to close at 2 p.m. New York time on Thursday before the holiday. After the market close Wednesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said there is no rush to lower interest rates, noting that he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting.

In commodities, oil lost more of the ground it had gained early this week as US crude and gasoline inventories increased. Gold steadied Thursday after three sessions of gains.

After the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking.

“While we expect this bull market to continue, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see a 5%-7% correction,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group.

JPMorgan Chase Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned clients on Wednesday that they could be “stuck on the wrong side” of the momentum trade when it eventually falters, and he encouraged them to consider diversifying their holdings and thinking about risk management in their portfolios. He also reiterated his warning that excessive crowding in the market’s best-performing stocks raises the risk of an imminent correction.

A blistering five-month rally in US equities has indeed seen valuations soar, but plenty of corners in the S&P 500 are still historically cheap.

At the sector level, eight of 11 groups trade at a discount compared to pre-pandemic levels — while only technology, materials, and industrials are trading at a premium, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Key events this week:

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. says it’s investing an additional $2.75 billion in Anthropic, completing a deal it made last year to back the artificial intelligence startup and expand a partnership between the companies.

Robinhood Markets Inc., best known for offering commission-free trading, is rolling out a credit card to US consumers as it looks to become a broader financial-services company.

Carnival Corp. slightly raised its outlook for 2024 amid record setting demand for cruises. However, the company also citied a negative impact related to the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and is continuing to feel the effects of conflict in the Red Sea region.

Fisker Inc. dramatically reduced the price of the Ocean sport utility vehicle — its only model — as the electric-car maker struggles to stay in business.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0815

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2556 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6523

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $69,143.76

Ether was little changed at $3,510.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.19%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.720%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

