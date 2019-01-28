Asia Stocks Start Week Mixed, Yen Creeps Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed early Monday at the start of a crucial week for global trade and a policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Japanese shares posted modest losses while Korean equities were little changed. Australian stocks were closed for a holiday. U.S. futures slipped, after shares finished the week higher Friday on corporate earnings and as lawmakers agreed to re-open the government on an interim basis. Treasury yields edged lower and the dollar steadied. The yen pushed higher.

In an event-filled week, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He travels to Washington for trade talks and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gets a fresh chance to communicate to markets at a press briefing, the U.K. Parliament votes on amendments to Brexit legislation. Investors are also bracing for a flurry of U.S. economic figures including GDP and employment data, the release of which had been delayed thanks to the government shutdown.

Elsewhere, West Texas oil futures slipped back toward $53 a barrel. The pound extended gains on heightened optimism that a no-deal Brexit will be averted.

Among key scheduled events in the coming days:

Chinese President Xi’s top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday and Thursday. Without a pact by the March 1 deadline, the U.S. could lift its import tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.Tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, SAP, Qualcomm, Tesla, Samsung and Sony announce earnings.On Tuesday the U.K. Parliament votes on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU. Wednesday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the FOMC rate decision. No change is expected in the Fed’s strategy of reducing its bond holdings, and rates are forecast to remain unchanged.Also Wednesday, the EU Parliament debates Brexit the day after the U.K. Parliament votes on Theresa May’s revised withdrawal deal.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix falls 0.2 percent at 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time.Kospi little changed.S&P 500 futures fall 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after dropping 0.7 percent Friday.The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1416.The Japanese yen rose 0.2 percent to 109.36 per dollar.China’s offshore yuan steadied at 6.7528 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.75 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.7 percent to $53.32 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,300.02 an ounce.

