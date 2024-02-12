Asia Stocks to Rise, Treasuries Steady Before CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were poised to open higher as Japan’s markets resumed trading after a holiday and ahead of US inflation data due later Tuesday.

Contracts for Japanese and Australian futures pointed to gains for stocks after the S&P 500 ended Monday little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% after touching a record on Friday. Markets will be closed in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam for Lunar New Year holidays.

Japanese futures up 1.6% were helped along by a weaker yen. The currency was little changed Monday to trade around 149 per dollar, down from 140 at the start of the year. Recent softness reflects comments from Bank of Japan officials that the central bank will be in no hurry to exit supportive policy.

SoftBank Group Corp., one of Japan’s largest listed companies, will be in focus after further gains for Arm Holdings Plc, in which it holds a stake. Arm shares jumped 29.2% in New York trading Monday and have almost tripled since listing in September.

Strong demand for chips, bolstered by expectations the coming boom in artificial intelligence will be a boon for manufacturers, helped Nvidia Corp. rise Monday — and briefly surpass the market value of Amazon.com Inc.

Treasuries were broadly unchanged Monday with the yield on the 10-year up less than one basis point. Australian and New Zealand yields were also little changed in early Asian trading.

An index of the dollar remained steady, reflecting the calmness in Treasury markets, ahead of January’s US consumer price index report due later Tuesday. The report is expected to show the first reading below 3% for year-over-year headline inflation since March 2021, supporting the disinflation narrative that has helped equities rally in recent months.

“It’s important not to lose sight of the big picture, which is that continued disinflation should allow the central bank to start easing this year,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said one simmering risk to inflation falling back toward the central bank’s target comes from US businesses. Many have boosted profit margins by raising prices in recent years — a practice that may be difficult to amend and one that would provide upward pressure for inflation.

In Asia, data set for release includes Australian consumer and business confidence, Japan producer prices, and New Zealand inflation expectations.

Geopolitics remained in focus. The European Union proposed trade restrictions on about two dozen firms, including three based in China, accused of supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Bitcoin touched $50,000 for the first time since December 2021, aided by the record-breaking debut of US exchange-traded funds for the token.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, rose Monday for a sixth session in a row. Morgan Stanley raised its year-end oil price forecast on signs of tighter supply. Gold eased slightly lower to trade at around $2,020 per ounce Monday.

Key Events this Week:

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to House of Lords economic affairs panel, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US Empire manufacturing, initial jobless claims, industrial production, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Thursday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

US housing starts, PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Friday

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.6% as of 7:47 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0773

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2149 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $50,072.27

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,661.2

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.16%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,020.05 an ounce Monday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

