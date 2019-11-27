Asia Stocks See Modest Gains; U.S. Treasuries Flat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks eked out modest gains at the open Wednesday as investors monitored developments on U.S.-China trade talks. Treasuries were little changed.

Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea headed higher. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all climbed to fresh records Tuesday. President Donald Trump declared that talks with China on the first phase of a trade deal were near completion after negotiators from both sides spoke by phone. The dollar was little changed.

Optimism that an interim trade deal is just around the corner has pushed a global stock benchmark near an all-time high. The trade negotiations have been complicated by strong support in the U.S. for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

“We’re getting to the point where they need to show us the money,” said Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co. “Talk is one thing but an actual deal on paper, pen to paper, is what is going to dramatically change the market narrative.”

Australian 10-year bond yields ticked lower after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said that quantitative easing is an option should the benchmark interest rate drop another half percentage point, though that’s unlikely to happen in the near term.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. consumer spending data is due Wednesday, along with GDP, jobless claims and durable goods.The U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, when equity and bond markets will be shut.Euro area inflation for October is due Friday.The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Topix index rosee 0.3% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%.Hang Seng Index futures earlier slid 0.2%.Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The underlying gauge rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.10 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan remained at 7.0164 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1019, little changed.The pound held at $1.2853, down 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.06%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.3% to $58.25 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,460.58 an ounce.

