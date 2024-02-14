Advertisement
Asia Stocks See Uplift as US Equity Rally Resumes: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
·4 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia are set to rise Thursday after Wall Street resumed a rally as robust earnings helped overcome worries about persistent inflation.

Share in Australia and futures for Japan and Hong Kong all advanced. The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies climbed 3.5% in New York trading, in a sign of upward pressure for Chinese equities. Mainland markets remain closed Thursday.

US futures were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 rose 1% Wednesday to close above 5,000 points. The gains retraced the bulk of Tuesday losses when US core inflation rose more than expected, muddying the path ahead for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Traders have further scaled back Fed cut bets. Market pricing indicates investors have largely given up hope of a cut in March. The chance of one the following meeting in early May stands at 1-in-3, down from almost full certainty for a cut two weeks ago.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday that slightly higher inflation data for a few months would still be consistent with a path back to the central bank’s 2% goal. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, meanwhile, said US policymakers need to see more data showing inflation is heading back to target levels before they start cutting rates.

“The ‘hot’ inflation data do not change our base case for a soft landing,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we are continuing to monitor the incoming data and the start of rate cuts could be delayed should the economic prints remain strong.”

Treasuries rallied Wednesday, wiping six basis points from the 10-year yield. Australia and New Zealand yields fell early Thursday. An index of the dollar was slightly weaker.

The yen was little changed at 150 per dollar — after touching a three-month low this week. Options traders are betting on further declines and potential intervention by Japanese officials, with open interest on certain contracts hitting 17-year highs.

Gains for US stocks were helped along by large tech companies. The NYSE Fang+ index that includes Nvidia Corp, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc rose 2% — twice as much as the broader market. The market value of Nvidia overtook that of Alphabet Inc. Wednesday, one day after eclipsing Amazon.com Inc.

Favorable earnings reports also supported US stocks. Uber announced $7 billion in share buybacks, helping the stock surge 14.7% Wednesday. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares rose 14% as revenue topped estimates.

In Asia, data set for release includes gross domestic product reports for Japan and Singapore, jobs data for Australia, January trade figures for India, and a monetary policy decision in the Philippines. In Indonesia, meanwhile, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Wednesday’s presidential vote.

Data due Thursday in the US includes US Empire manufacturing, initial jobless claims, industrial production, retail sales and business inventories.

Elsewhere, BHP Group Ltd. said it will have an impairment charge of $2.5 billion in its half-yearly results to be announced next week relating to Nickel assets.

Oil dropped Wednesday after the US reported crude inventories rose to levels last seen in November. Gold was little changed at $1,992 per ounce. Bitcoin traded above $51,500.

Key Events This Week:

  • Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

  • US Empire manufacturing, initial jobless claims, industrial production, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Thursday

  • ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

  • US housing starts, PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

  • Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Friday

  • ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%

  • Hang Seng futures were little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0731

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.44 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2250 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $51,836.74

  • Ether fell 0.3% to $2,772.86

Bonds

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $76.53 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

