Asian Stocks Mixed in Early Trading on Trade Spat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia saw a mixed open in Asia as investors mulled pessimistic signs for U.S.-China trade talks alongside a mixed set of corporate earnings ahead of the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited interest-rate cut.

Japanese shares slid following an overnight decline in the S&P 500 Index, with President Donald Trump criticizing China just as his negotiators start talks in Shanghai. But South Korea’s Kospi was little changed at the open, S&P 500 futures edged up and Australian stocks saw a more modest drop. Tech stocks will be in focus as Apple shares jumped about 4% in after-hours trading after the company projected revenue that topped estimates, while profit at Samsung Electronics also topped forecasts. The dollar was little changed, near its highest level in almost two months, as were Treasuries ahead of the Fed meeting.

Investors are focused on a number of key events this week as they try to assess the outlook for a slowing global economy: trade talks, the Fed, corporate earnings and U.S. jobs data. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference will be vital for clues on the policy path as signs of slowing growth put pressure on central banks around the world. Meanwhile Trump returned to attacking the Fed, asking for a “large cut.”

“The bond and equity markets have fully priced in a cut,” Paul Brain, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, said in a note. “On balance, there may be some that are disappointed by the size of the cut and the subsequent messaging, but once that is out of the way there will be a realization that rates are heading lower.”

On the geopolitical front, South Korea said that North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast early Wednesday. It was the second such launch in less than a week and came as U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo heads to Bangkok for a Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering.

Elsewhere, oil surged on the anticipated U.S. rate cut, while tensions with Iran threatened to choke Middle East supplies.

Here are some of the key events to watch as the week unfolds:

Earnings include: Qualcomm, AMD, Credit Suisse, Nomura, Toyota, Honda, Ferrari, GM, BMW, Rio Tinto, ConocoPhillips, Shell, Vale, GE, Altria.Fed officials begin their two-day meeting on monetary policy in Washington Tuesday. Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference following the FOMC’s decision Wednesday.The Bank of England policy decision is due Thursday.The U.S. July jobs report is due Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7% as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2%. The benchmark closed at a record high Tuesday.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8% earlier.S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was steady at 108.56 per dollar.The offshore yuan held at 6.8909 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro traded at $1.1157.The British pound was at $1.2157 after dropping 0.6%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held around 2.06%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.20%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.4% to $58.29 a barrel, extending a 2.1% advance.Gold was steady at $1,431.40 an ounce.

--With assistance from Moxy Ying.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.