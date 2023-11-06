Stocks Gain on Optimism Fed Rates Are Near Peak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares broadly rose Monday, extending gains from last week, amid optimism interest rates are near their peak. The dollar weakened.

MSCI’s benchmark Asian equity index climbed for a fourth day, heading for its highest close since September. South Korea’s Kospi jumped as much as 4.4%, following Sunday’s news the country would ban short selling until the end of June. Chinese technology and property companies also rose.

US equity futures edged higher Monday, after the S&P 500 rallied almost 6% last week. European equity futures were little changed, holding onto gains from last week, when the Euro Stoxx 50 index rose by the most since March.

The dollar fell against most of its Group-of-10 peers with Bloomberg’s gauge of the US currency slipping for a fourth session. Policy-sensitive US two-year yields edged up two basis pints after sliding 15 basis points Friday, in a sign of shifting rate expectations.

Investors have brought forward their forecasts for Fed rate cuts next year, and have now fully priced in a reduction by June, according to swaps pricing. The increase in dovish bets was partly driven by Friday’s weaker-than-expected US payrolls report and a small increase in unemployment.

“There’s a bit more reason for investors to be more optimistic that the Fed is probably done with rate hikes, but one should not let one’s guard down,” Vasu Menon, managing director for investment strategy for OCBC Bank Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “If the economy proves to be more resilient, if inflation proves to be more stubborn, bond yields could go up once again.”

Forecasts for Fed easing next year are at odds with the so-called higher-for-longer narrative policymakers have outlined in recent months, setting the market, and Fed officials, on a collision course.

“We think the stock market’s correction is over and that the S&P 500 is back on track to end the year at 4,600,” Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research Inc., wrote in a note. Such a level would imply a 5.5% gain by the close of 2023, he said.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday the central bank is making gradual progress toward its inflation target, in a largely dovish policy message. Indonesia’s economy grew less in the third quarter than analysts forecast.

Economists are predicting the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise rates on Tuesday, ending a four-meeting pause. China will release trade data, following comments from Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, who pledged to expand imports in Sunday comments.

In commodities, oil gained after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they will stick with supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day through year-end. Gold edged lower after rallying Friday on optimism the Fed can avoid implementing further monetary tightening.

Key events this week:

Eurozone services PMI, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

China trade data, Tuesday

US trade balance, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Thursday

US consumer confidence, Friday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:09 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0738

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2857 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $34,848.21

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,876.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.58%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.870%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.72%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $80.96 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,985.04 an ounce

