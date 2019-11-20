Asia Stocks Set for Caution on U.S.-China Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for a cautious start after a report that Washington and Beijing will be unable to agree on a trade deal this year dragged U.S. equities and Treasury yields lower. The yen edged higher after the U.S. Congress passed legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.

Futures on share indexes in Hong Kong and Australia slipped, with Japanese contracts flat. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% after Reuters said that a pact may be delayed, though the index pared losses following a report that progress is being made. The developments came after China threatened to retaliate for the Senate’s passage of a bill that sought to support Hong Kong’s autonomy from Beijing. The House passed the measure later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill. Ten-year Treasury yields slid to 1.74%.

Crucial to the U.S.-China trade discussions is the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong. China has said the Senate’s bill supporting the protesters was a “gross” interference in Hong Kong affairs.

“It is clear that this pushes the Chinese negotiation and makes it difficult, I think that’s one thing we can depend on,” David Kotok, Cumberland Advisors chairman and CIO, said on Bloomberg TV. “I don’t see a trade deal coming. I think anything we get is minor, small and a long-term relationship between the U.S. and China has been permanently injured.”

Elsewhere, oil jumped as American crude stockpiles rose less than expected and inventories at a key storage hub shrank by the most since August.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. economic indicators due for release include initial jobless claims on Thursday.Bank Indonesia will probably hold policy Thursday after four consecutive cuts, according to most analysts surveyed. A minority expect a 25-basis point trim.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% on Wednesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat.Hang Seng Index futures earlier dropped 0.5%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 108.48 per dollar.The offshore yuan slid 0.2% to 7.0393 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro bought $1.1072.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank four basis points to 1.74%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 3.4% to $57.11 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,471.64 an ounce.

--With assistance from Sarah Ponczek, Claire Ballentine and Kyoungwha Kim.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.