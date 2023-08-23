Asia Stocks Set to Climb as Treasury Yields Recoil: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were poised to advance after US stocks rallied and Treasury yields retreated following lackluster economic reports that support the case for the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all rose Thursday, echoing a rally in US equities. The S&P 500 closed 1.1% higher, its best day since June, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%. Those gains were compounded in early Asia trading as futures contracts for the two benchmarks jumped on bullish earnings from Nvidia Corp.

The chip-maker, a major constituent of both US benchmarks, rose in extended trading following earnings that forecast quarterly sales to reach $16 billion, eclipsing the $12.5 billion anticipated by analysts.

“There’s been an ongoing debate on whether Nvidia is even more important to the broad trajectory of markets than Fed Chair Powell’s comments from Jackson Hole on Friday,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Treasury yields retreated across the curve. The 10-year yield fell 13 basis points after touching a 2007 high this week, while the policy-sensitive two-year yields declined eight basis points to below 5%. The drop in yields weighed on the greenback and comes ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Jackson Hole

The Fed chair is expected to outline the final steps in the central bank’s inflation-fighting campaign following weeks of pressure on stocks and government bonds, which has increased borrowing costs for businesses and households.

“The recent surge in bond yields has pushed up mortgage and corporate borrowing rates, contributed to the fall in stock prices, and generated upward pressures on the dollar,” said Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Evercore ISI. “The Fed will have to consider the tightening in financial conditions when setting rates in coming months, including the decision on whether to hike in September.”

Story continues

Wednesday data offered support for a pause. Flash purchasing managers index data for August came in softer than expected. US mortgage applications for home purchases tumbled to an almost three-decade low. A US government report also said that job growth in the year through March will probably be revised down by around 300,000.

In Asia, investors will be keenly watching the daily People’s Bank of China yuan fixing after record levels of official support for the currency, which has weakened on China’s economic outlook. The country’s $2.9 trillion trust industry is also showing signs of strain, adding further pressure on the economy.

Meituan and China CITIC Bank Corp are among the Chinese blue-chips to release earnings, while in Australia, Qantas Airways reported a record annual profit.

Elsewhere in corporate news, Esmark Inc. said it won’t make a takeover offer for US Steel Corp. and WeWork Inc. is rounding up advisers for help with a restructuring as it struggles with a heavy debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In commodities, crude oil declined while gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

US initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole begins, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde to address Jackson Hole conference, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 7:52 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0865

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2860 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6480

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $26,444.93

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,675.61

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $78.64 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.