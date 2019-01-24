Asia Stocks Trade Mixed as Growth Debate Rages: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks showed little movement Thursday as investors continued to debate the outlook for economic growth amid a raft of earnings. The dollar held losses and Treasuries steadied.

Shares posted modest losses in Tokyo, and were little changed in Sydney and Seoul. The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday after whipsawing through the day following a spate of better-than-forecast quarterly results. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said that if the partial U.S. government shutdown extends through March, there’s a chance of zero economic expansion this quarter, though “humongous” growth would follow once federal agencies reopen.

As earnings keep rolling in, investors still have to contend with a Senate vote Thursday on legislation to reopen the government, though it’s not clear that any measures will pass. Prospects for a trade deal between the U.S. and China are keeping traders on edge amid forecasts for global growth to slow.

“Earnings expectations particularly in the U.S. are too high,” said Bridgewater co-CIO Greg Jensen in an interview on Bloomberg TV Wednesday from Davos. “And generally the Fed and other policy makers are still expecting stronger growth than we see.”

Elsewhere, the pound added to its recent strength amid signs the U.K. Parliament is moving closer to a plan for delaying Brexit. West Texas oil fell back below $53 a barrel.

These are some events investors will be watching out for in the coming days:

The World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of global leaders in politics, business and culture, continues in Davos, Switzerland.There are monetary-policy decisions for the Bank of Korea and the European Central Bank, both Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4 percent as of 9:09 a.m. in TokyoFutures on the S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent Thursday.Hang Seng futures dropped 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.53 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7914 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent Wednesday, the first drop in seven days.The euro bought $1.1386, up 0.1 percent.The British pound increased 0.1 percent to $1.3081.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.74 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.29 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7 percent to $52.41 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,283.36 an ounce.

