Asian Stocks Decline; U.S. Equity Futures Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell, though losses were shallower than those on Wall Street overnight, as investors continue to gauge the impact of the stringent measures being used to contain the coronavirus.

Japanese shares opened lower with more modest declines in South Korea, while the Sydney market lost more than 2%. Futures on the S&P 500 advanced about 1% after the index on Tuesday tumbled again. In the latest virus developments, France and Spain reported another increase in fatalities, while Italy and Germany moved to extend lockdown measures and Florida ordered people to stay home. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a model showed the Covid-19 outbreak may not peak in the state until the end of April.

“The incremental news on the virus in the last 24 to 48 hours has been disappointing,” John Porter, a fund manager at Mellon Investments Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “The global economy has hit a wall, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that’s contributing to the volatility in the markets and the downward trajectory we’ve seen the last few days.”

Last week’s rally in global equities is being threatened as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on people movement. Germany is extending its natiowide lockdown for another two weeks, until April 19. The S&P 500’s decline accelerated on Wednesday after U.S. intelligence sources said China concealed the extent of the virus outbreak.

“The biggest economic hit on a monthly basis will likely be in the month of April,” Abby Joseph Cohen, advisory director and senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs, said on Bloomberg TV. “This is going to be a rolling health crisis in the U.S.”

Elsewhere, West Texas oil jumped above $21 a barrel after President Donald Trump’s pledge to meet with feuding producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to support the market failed to bolster prices substantially.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 4.4%.Japan’s Topix index lost 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 2%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 107.24 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.1245 per dollar.The euro bought $1.0948, down 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped one basis points to 0.57%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield three basis points to 0.71%.

Commodities

West Texas crude rose 4.4% to $21.20 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,592.90 an ounce.

