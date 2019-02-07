Asia Stocks Set to Drop as Trade Worries Resurface: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to end the week on a dour note as investors grew anxious the Trump administration won’t reach a trade deal with China before a March deadline for further tariffs, boosting Treasuries and sinking U.S. equities.

Australian shares dipped and futures pointed to a lower in Japan, with Hong Kong ready to reopen after a three-day holiday. The post-Christmas rally that had added 16 percent to the S&P 500 came under increasing pressure after President Donald Trump said he won’t meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline to avert new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. The dollar held gains and the yen ticked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.66 percent.

With Hong Kong traders back at their desks Friday and mainland China returning from holidays Monday, volumes will be ramping up again just as global growth concerns are resurfacing. The European Commission made sweeping downward revisions to most of the region’s major economies, the Bank of England said it expected the U.K. economy to grow at its slowest pace in a decade and Australia’s central bank earlier in the week acknowledged increased economic risks domestically and abroad.

Elsewhere, crude slumped below $53 a barrel in New York and gold edged higher.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent. The underlying gauge on Thursday fell 0.9 percent.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2 percent. The MSCI World Index of developed countries decreased 0.9 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.77 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7847 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent with its sixth straight advance on Thursday.The euro bought $1.1341.The British pound traded at $1.2950.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 2.66 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slid four basis points to 2.11 percent.

Commodities

Gold gained less than 0.1 percent to $1,310.26 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.2 percent to $52.53 a barrel, extending this week’s drop.Bloomberg’s commodity index lost 1.2 percent Thursday.

--With assistance from Reade Pickert.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Jeremy Herron in New York at jherron8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen, Joanna Ossinger

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.