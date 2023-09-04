Asia Stocks Set to Fall as China Property in Focus: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to open lower Tuesday, as traders return their focus to China’s efforts to halt its economic malaise after markets in the US were shut for the US Labor Day holiday.
Futures in Japan and Australia point to shares easing on Tuesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index — which jumped almost 3% Monday before paring gains — is also set to fall. That comes after European shares failed to provide a strong lead for investors, with the Stoxx 600 gauge closing little-changed in low-volume trading after rising as much as 0.8% earlier.
China’s beleaguered property sector is getting a boost from the announcement that down-payment thresholds across the nation would be lowered, with Shanghai and Beijing seen as benefiting the most. A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers jumped as much as 8.7% on Monday, with sentiment improving further after news of a weekend surge in home sales in two of its biggest cities, an early sign that government efforts to cushion a record housing slowdown is helping.
China’s PMI composite and services data to be released Tuesday will provide further indications on whether Asia’s biggest economy is starting to emerge from its post-pandemic torpor.
“We have been looking for more significant property rescue measures for some time to shore up sentiment and consumer confidence,” UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said. “This now appears to be materializing in a more convincing way.”
On Monday, Europe’s consumer, travel and leisure and mining shares — sectors with exposure to China — advanced. Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S rose to a new record high, having just become Europe’s most valuable firm. Carmaker Mercedes Benz Group AG added 1% after unveiling a new, longer-range electric vehicle.
Meanwhile, expectations of crude supply cuts from the OPEC+ group kept oil futures near nine-month highs. WTI crude oil advanced after surging last week on Russia’s announcement that it will extend export curbs. Saudi Arabia — which along with Moscow sets the tone at the OPEC+ alliance — is widely expected by traders to follow suit by pushing its voluntary curbs into October.
Markets got a boost from a US jobs report on Friday that showed a steadily cooling labor market, offering the Federal Reserve room to pause rate increases this month. Some investors are convinced the central bank won’t hike rates further this cycle, bets that were reinforced after last week’s jobs data. At the same time, this year’s US stock market rally is strong enough to withstand another leg higher for bond yields, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey.
“The incoming data supports our view of a ‘softish’ landing for the US economy,” Haefele said.
US equity futures were subdued in Asia trading, and pointed to mixed performances when markets there reopen later Tuesday.
While Treasury markets were closed, bond yields inched higher in the euro zone, with rate-setters seemingly divided on whether policy needs to be tightened further this month, given above-forecast inflation and sluggish growth. In a speech in London, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde avoided signaling whether policymakers will raise or hold interest rates next week.
Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged Tuesday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed for a second day after rallying 0.4% on Friday.
Key events this week:
Australia current account, rate decision, Tuesday
Japan household spending, Tuesday
China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday
Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday
US factory orders, Tuesday
ECB President Christine Lagarde chairs panel focused on central banks and international sanctions at ECB Legal Conference, Tuesday
Australia GDP, Wednesday
Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
Germany factory orders, Wednesday
US trade, Wednesday
Canada rate decision, Wednesday
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday
Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday
Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks on the economy at New England Council, Wednesday
China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
Eurozone GDP, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, Thursday
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday
New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook at Broward College, Thursday
Japan GDP, Friday
France industrial production, Friday
Germany CPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:16 a.m. Tokyo time
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%
S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $1.0794
The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.49 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2766 per dollar
The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6461
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $25,760.58
Ether fell 0.3% to $1,623.34
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.12%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $85.81 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,938.02 an ounce
