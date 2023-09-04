Asia Stocks Set to Fall as China Property in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to open lower Tuesday, as traders return their focus to China’s efforts to halt its economic malaise after markets in the US were shut for the US Labor Day holiday.

Futures in Japan and Australia point to shares easing on Tuesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index — which jumped almost 3% Monday before paring gains — is also set to fall. That comes after European shares failed to provide a strong lead for investors, with the Stoxx 600 gauge closing little-changed in low-volume trading after rising as much as 0.8% earlier.

China’s beleaguered property sector is getting a boost from the announcement that down-payment thresholds across the nation would be lowered, with Shanghai and Beijing seen as benefiting the most. A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers jumped as much as 8.7% on Monday, with sentiment improving further after news of a weekend surge in home sales in two of its biggest cities, an early sign that government efforts to cushion a record housing slowdown is helping.

China’s PMI composite and services data to be released Tuesday will provide further indications on whether Asia’s biggest economy is starting to emerge from its post-pandemic torpor.

“We have been looking for more significant property rescue measures for some time to shore up sentiment and consumer confidence,” UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said. “This now appears to be materializing in a more convincing way.”

On Monday, Europe’s consumer, travel and leisure and mining shares — sectors with exposure to China — advanced. Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S rose to a new record high, having just become Europe’s most valuable firm. Carmaker Mercedes Benz Group AG added 1% after unveiling a new, longer-range electric vehicle.

Meanwhile, expectations of crude supply cuts from the OPEC+ group kept oil futures near nine-month highs. WTI crude oil advanced after surging last week on Russia’s announcement that it will extend export curbs. Saudi Arabia — which along with Moscow sets the tone at the OPEC+ alliance — is widely expected by traders to follow suit by pushing its voluntary curbs into October.

Markets got a boost from a US jobs report on Friday that showed a steadily cooling labor market, offering the Federal Reserve room to pause rate increases this month. Some investors are convinced the central bank won’t hike rates further this cycle, bets that were reinforced after last week’s jobs data. At the same time, this year’s US stock market rally is strong enough to withstand another leg higher for bond yields, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

“The incoming data supports our view of a ‘softish’ landing for the US economy,” Haefele said.

US equity futures were subdued in Asia trading, and pointed to mixed performances when markets there reopen later Tuesday.

While Treasury markets were closed, bond yields inched higher in the euro zone, with rate-setters seemingly divided on whether policy needs to be tightened further this month, given above-forecast inflation and sluggish growth. In a speech in London, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde avoided signaling whether policymakers will raise or hold interest rates next week.

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged Tuesday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed for a second day after rallying 0.4% on Friday.

Key events this week:

Australia current account, rate decision, Tuesday

Japan household spending, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde chairs panel focused on central banks and international sanctions at ECB Legal Conference, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany factory orders, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks on the economy at New England Council, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook at Broward College, Thursday

Japan GDP, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:16 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0794

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.49 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2766 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6461

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $25,760.58

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,623.34

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $85.81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,938.02 an ounce

