U.S. Markets closed

Asia Stocks Drop on Virus Fears; Yuan Steadies: Markets Wrap

Cormac Mullen

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks retreated again on Tuesday as concern over the economic and human impact of China’s deadly coronavirus rattled global markets. Treasury yields and the yuan steadied after Monday’s declines.

Japanese shares slid, with deeper losses in South Korea and Australia as those markets reopened after holidays. The yen fluctuated as new figures showed the death toll in China from the virus had increased. Chinese and Hong Kong markets remain closed. U.S. futures saw modest gains after the S&P 500 Index fell the most in almost four months. Chinese stock futures stabilized after a near-6% plunge Monday.

Equity Pounding Feels Awful But Is Pretty Much Right on Schedule

Investor concern that China has so far failed to contain the pneumonia-like virus roiled markets at the start of a week jam-packed with corporate earnings. The outbreak shattered a calm in markets that hasn’t seen a 1% up-or-down move in the S&P 500 since early October.

Traders Eye Technicals to Predict Where Latest Stock Rout Ends

“This is now a sell first, ask questions later situation,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “Markets hate uncertainty, and the coronavirus is the ultimate uncertainty -- no one knows how badly it will impact the global economy. China is the biggest driver of global growth, so this couldn’t have started in a worse place.”

China’s financial markets will remain closed until next Monday after authorities extended the Lunar New Year break by three days as they grapple with the virus crisis.

Elsewhere, oil slipped to a more than three-month low. Gold fluctuated.

Rare VIX Inversion Points to Potential End of U.S. Equity Rout

Here are some events to watch out for this week:

Tech giants Apple, SAP, Facebook, Samsung and South Korean chip maker SK Hynix announce earnings, as do Boeing, International Paper, GE, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Unilever, Exxon Mobil, Shell and Chevron.Fed policy makers are expected to open 2020 the same way they closed 2019 -- by holding interest rates steady Wednesday.Goldman Sachs will hold its first-ever Investor Day on Wednesday.The BOE meeting is highly anticipated Thursday after a series of dovish comments raised speculation policy makers could lower interest rates.The U.S. reports fourth-quarter GDP Thursday.The U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.8% as of 10:08 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 2.6%.S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3%.S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 slid 1.6% Monday.FTSE China A50 futures fell 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro was little changed at $1.1019.The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.95 per dollar.The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9797 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was flat at 1.61%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $53.00 a barrel.Gold fell 0.1% to $1,580 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer: Here comes the panic, but don’t rush to buy the dip
    Business
    MarketWatch

    CNBC’s Jim Cramer: Here comes the panic, but don’t rush to buy the dip

    That's how CNBC host Jim Cramer described Monday's sharp selloff in the stock market, which is shaping up to be the worst we've seen in several months amid mounting fears of the spread of the coronavirus. So is it time for a little bottom-fishing ahead of a very crowded docket of earnings report in the coming days? We've been saying over and over if we get an exogenous event that's when you get the sell off, that's when you have to buy,” Cramer explained.

  • The main reason for the stock market’s decline is NOT the coronavirus
    Business
    MarketWatch

    The main reason for the stock market’s decline is NOT the coronavirus

    The coronavirus is getting a bum rap as the cause of the stock market's recent weakness. That decline gathered steam on Monday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was at one point down more than 500 points. It's not that any of us should have sympathy for the virus, of course.

  • World
    TheStreet.com

    Jim Cramer: 6 Stocks to Buy on Coronavirus Fears

    The selling was so intense in that period that it didn't matter if you were buying Verizon or Caterpillar or American Electric Power . There were so many people who left Wuhan, the epicenter, when they were still healthy and they are now coming down with the illness. It's pretty clear that the virus spreads from rapidly person to person, so rapidly that we are hearing lots of conspiracies about a bio lab in Wuhan that might have mistakenly discharged the coronavirus and it was not transmitted initially by animals to humans.

  • Fog grounded choppers at time of Bryant crash
    U.S.
    Associated Press Videos

    Fog grounded choppers at time of Bryant crash

    The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers. All nine people on board died. Jan.

  • The first stock-market ‘correction since October has begun,’ says Morgan Stanley analyst who called 2018 tech rout
    Business
    MarketWatch

    The first stock-market ‘correction since October has begun,’ says Morgan Stanley analyst who called 2018 tech rout

    However, his prediction that the market is more likely to decline by half that much indicates that he's forecasting a retreat from stocks that have hovered near records rather than a traditional correction. Wall Street investors, perhaps, shouldn't need the strategist to determine the current state of the equities, however. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock markets have traded south in the past several sessions, with the Dow momentarily losing its grip on gains for 2020, as a rapidly spreading virus in China has sparked fears of a global outbreak that could curtail economic expansion in the world's second-largest economy.

  • Typical Retirement Savings By Age Groups: Are Yours Bigger?
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Typical Retirement Savings By Age Groups: Are Yours Bigger?

    Active savers — in this case, Americans who own an IRA and-or a 401(k) account in the custody of Fidelity Investments — had savings for retirement of $215,400 as of Sept. according to new data IBD has obtained from Fidelity. In contrast, the average for all working-age families is shockingly low.

  • Lucky's Market files for bankruptcy, plans to shut down Colorado headquarters
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    Lucky's Market files for bankruptcy, plans to shut down Colorado headquarters

    Lucky's Market has filed for bankruptcy and is closing its corporate headquarters in Niwot. The Lucky's Market Parent Company — a registered LLC — owes about $36 million to its 30 largest creditors, based on Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization petitions the company and its affiliated stores filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The company checked the box on the paperwork saying it had between 10,001 and 25,000 creditors.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After China Coronavirus Slams Stock Market Rally; Apple, AMD, Starbucks On Tap; Acceleron Skyrockets
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Dow Jones Futures Rise After China Coronavirus Slams Stock Market Rally; Apple, AMD, Starbucks On Tap; Acceleron Skyrockets

    Dow Jones futures rose modestly Monday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, after coronavirus outbreak fears slammed the stock market rally. Acceleron Pharma skyrocketed late on blood pressure drug news. Apple, Advanced Micro Devices and Starbucks are key earnings Tuesday.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    3 Biotech Stocks Are Soaring Because Everyone Wants a Coronavirus Vaccine

    Shares of a handful of small and mid-sized biotechs that are working on vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus soared on Monday, as worries over the spread of the illness weigh on the broader markets. “Companies stating their interest in development vaccines for coronavirus are likely too late, as we saw similar commentary around SARS and other similar situations,” wrote Jefferies health care trading desk analyst Jared Holz in a note Monday morning. The news reports bumping the three biotech stocks relate to early-stage programs using novel scientific modalities to move quickly on possible vaccines for the disease, which has killed at least 80 people worldwide.

  • Analysts: 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Sell)
    Business
    TipRanks

    Analysts: 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Sell)

    Dividends provide a steady income stream, whether markets go up or down. With that in mind, we delved into the market data from TipRanks.com to get the lowdown on 3 high-yield dividend stocks, two of which analysts think are set to shine in 2020, and one whose prospects aren't quite as bright. Viper has exploration rights in more than 14,000 acres in the Midland, which are exploited by third parties and subsidiaries who then pay the royalties that make up Viper's income.

  • The stock market’s biggest problem this week isn’t the coronavirus or Mideast tensions, strategist warns
    Business
    MarketWatch

    The stock market’s biggest problem this week isn’t the coronavirus or Mideast tensions, strategist warns

    Hogan said the S&P 500 could see a pullback of as much as 5% — and it won't be because of the coronavirus or rising tensions with Iran. With a crowded slate of earnings on tap, Hogan warned that it will probably be the biggest winners getting the biggest haircuts. “There are five technology names that are driving a good chunk of the movement in the S&P. On the other side, you see the utilities index,” he explained.

  • Exxon at a 10-Year Low Shows Challenges for Oil’s Biggest Major
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Exxon at a 10-Year Low Shows Challenges for Oil’s Biggest Major

    Once the gold-standard of Big Oil, the stock closed Monday at its lowest since October 2010, amid a slump in oil prices due to concerns about weak demand coupled with a glut. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is running a counter-cyclical strategy by investing heavily in new oil and gas assets, at a time when many investors are demanding energy companies improve returns for shareholders. Exxon is betting on a “windfall of cash” to arrive from its investments sometime in the mid to late 2020s, said Noah Barrett, a Denver-based energy analyst at Janus Henderson, which manages $356 billion.

  • Liz Weston: Retirees' top money regrets
    Business
    Associated Press

    Liz Weston: Retirees' top money regrets

    In a previous column, I detailed retirees' biggest lifestyle regrets, such as not traveling more before their health gave out and not communicating clearly with a partner about what they hoped retirement would be like. The big ones, of course, are starting to save too late and not saving enough, but there are other common regrets, according to certified financial planners from the Financial Planning Association and the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners. About 1 out of 3 Social Security recipients apply for benefits at the earliest age, which is 62.

  • A-list celebrities attend lavish party at Jeff Bezos' D.C. home
    Politics
    Yahoo Finance Video

    A-list celebrities attend lavish party at Jeff Bezos' D.C. home

    Jeff Bezos threw a lavish party at his new Washington, D.C. home, and some high-profile names were in attendance. These include Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, Ben Stiller, Kellyanne Conway, Bill Gates, and Jared and Ivanka Trump.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $5 That Are Ready to Run Higher
    Business
    TipRanks

    3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $5 That Are Ready to Run Higher

    With Orbcomm's shares trading roughly 4X our 2021 adjusted EBITDA estimate, we view the risk reward on the shares as very positive… We believe if management can execute, the shares should return to higher multiples. What does it mean, then? It means that Walkley keeps his Buy rating on Orbcomm.

  • What the new FICO credit score reveals about the precarious state of Americans’ finances
    Business
    MarketWatch

    What the new FICO credit score reveals about the precarious state of Americans’ finances

    Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) is changing how it calculates credit scores, and the new criteria reveal some of the trouble spots in Americans' financial health. Two of the most substantial changes in the new scoring models, FICO Score 10 and 10T, are how they account for personal loans and how they measure creditworthiness over time. Previous FICO score models were not anchored as much to personal loan data, yet since 2015 the number of personal loans has risen 42%, making personal loans the fastest-growing category of debt in the country.

  • Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders get a message from this private equity titan
    Politics
    Yahoo Finance

    Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders get a message from this private equity titan

    Pagliuca was responding to a question by Yahoo Finance Editor-in-chief Andy Serwer on the attacks by Warren and the likes on private equity's practices. Some of those practices include, according to many in the finance industry and government, not paying enough in taxes and firing people at acquired companies to earn fatter returns on investment. Pagliuca was quick to note Bain Capital's acquired companies have grown revenue two times faster than S&P 500 components and have created 1.1 million more jobs since being bought by the private equity shop.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is a hot stock pick for millennials
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is a hot stock pick for millennials

    When it comes to investing, it appears 89-year-old Warren Buffett is still hip with millennials.The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway landed on millennials' top 10 list of investments in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to new research from the clearing house Apex Clearing. To be sure, they're buying the less expensive Berkshire Hathaway Class-B stock (BRK-B), which currently trades at around $200 per share, compared to Berkshire's Class-A shares (BRK-A), which have traded at or near $300,000 per share for the last two years. The Apex Q4 Millennial 100 report analyzed more than 734,000 investment accounts owned by U.S.-based investors with an average age of 31.

  • Apple, AMD earnings: What to know in markets Tuesday
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Apple, AMD earnings: What to know in markets Tuesday

    Earnings season shifts into higher gear on Tuesday with a slew of quarterly reports, but investors will be paying especially close attention to tech giant Apple (AAPL) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). iPhone and wearable sales are likely to help Apple beat consensus expectations, according to RBC analyst Robert Muller. The firm used social media data to assess consumer interest in Apple's products and the results were favorable to the company.

  • Stock Market Coughs After Catching Chinese Flu; Time To Take Profits In These 2 Big Names?
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Stock Market Coughs After Catching Chinese Flu; Time To Take Profits In These 2 Big Names?

    The stock market fell sharply early Monday but recovered from the lows in later trading as concerns about the spread of the deadly Chinese coronavirus hit markets around the world. Apple and Tesla, both with deep ties to China and reporting earnings this week, fell. The Nasdaq, a haven for growth stocks, bore the brunt of the flu-related sell-off, declining 1.7%.

  • Mortgage Rates Slide Again and Head Toward All-Time Lows
    Business
    MoneyWise

    Mortgage Rates Slide Again and Head Toward All-Time Lows

    Mortgage rates that had been sitting on the slopes have gone back on their downhill course this week — possibly on their way to record territory. “Rates fell to the lowest level in three months and are about a quarter point above all-time lows,” said Sam Khater, chief economist with Freddie Mac, in a statement on the mortgage giant's latest weekly survey. If you're shopping for a home or are thinking about a refinance, you might compare mortgage rates and find you have the perfect opportunity to save serious money on interest.

  • Business
    Benzinga

    8 Cloud Stocks To Own In 2020

    Bank of America has a Buy rating and $215 price target for CRM stock. While Amazon's core e-commerce business is still going strong, its Amazon Web Services cloud segment has been the company's major growth driver in recent years. Analyst Justin Post has said Amazon is the earliest in its penetration curve of all the FANG stocks, and AWS and advertising should generate $4.7 billion in incremental profits for Amazon this year.

  • AMD chief Lisa Su joins Cisco board as networking giant touts 5G, silicon products
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    AMD chief Lisa Su joins Cisco board as networking giant touts 5G, silicon products

    Lisa Su, the CEO and president of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc., has joined the board of San Jose-based Cisco Systems Inc. Cisco said Monday that Su, who has been CEO at AMD since 2014, joins the board of the networking giant effective immediately. "Lisa is an accomplished business leader with deep expertise in the semiconductor industry," Cisco CEO and Chairman Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "We look forward to her contributions to Cisco's board and our business as we continue to develop ground breaking technologies, and a new internet for the 5G era that will help our customers innovate faster than ever before." At Santa Clara-based AMD, Su has overseen record revenues and new products.

  • Business
    TheStreet.com

    Kass: Apple Is the Most Consequential Investment That Warren Buffett Ever Made

    Berkshire's investment in Apple is a bold manifestation of his avoidance of portfolio diversification which has characterized his investing style for over five decades... it is the largest investment that Berkshire has ever made and, by far, the most profitable (on a time-adjusted or absolute dollar basis) of any investment portfolio position he has made. On an initial investment of $36 billion, Berkshire has made approximately $43 billion.

  • Stock soars for Cincinnati firm that could help combat coronavirus
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    Stock soars for Cincinnati firm that could help combat coronavirus

    The value of Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock soared by nearly 40% on Monday on news that one of the firm's test kits is being used by diagnostic companies and laboratories in China to develop fast and accurate screening assays for the deadly new strain of coronavirus. The respiratory illness was first detected in Wuhan, China, but has spread rapidly to other countries. China has restricted travel for 35 million people because of the virus, which has been linked to 81 deaths and nearly 3,000 other cases.