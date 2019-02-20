Asia Stocks Gain as Profits Buoy U.S.; Yuan Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed after strong earnings sentiment helped boost U.S. equities, while lingering trade concerns lifted Treasuries. The yuan built on gains amid a report the U.S. is asking China to keep its currency stable as part of the negotiations.

South Korea’s shares led gains, with a regional equities gauge trading at the highest since early October. The S&P 500 Index rose after profit at Walmart Inc. lifted retailers and home builders got a push from higher housing activity. Still, worries remain that the trade truce will end March 1 without a deal, leading to fresh tariffs.

The U.S.’s stance on China’s yuan is aimed at neutralizing any effort by Beijing to devalue its currency to counter American tariffs, people familiar with the ongoing talks said. That adds another layer to complex negotiations between the two camps in Washington that are scheduled to run through Friday.

With earnings season nearing its end, the latest minutes from both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank due this week and U.S. President Donald Trump weighing an extension of the deadline for a trade deal with China, investors have plenty to ponder with the outlook for global growth at its weakest since the global financial crisis.

“At the start of the year with the upshoot in equities, everything was sort of moving together,” Peter Borish, chief strategist at Quad Capital LLC, told Bloomberg TV in New York. “We are now starting to not see that and that is always the first sign of warning signals in the market place that it might be getting ready for a correction.”

Elsewhere, the pound held on to gains as U.K. and European officials work on a new legal text for the contentious Irish border backstop. Gold traded near the highest since May amid increasing bullishness and West Texas crude oil held around $56 a barrel in New York.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Reserve will on Wednesday publish minutes from its recent meeting, with the European Central Bank following suit on Thursday.Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on Thursday; ECB President Mario Draghi speaks on Friday, the same day Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe gives parliamentary testimony.An Indonesian rate decision is due Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.2 percent as of 9:02 a.m. in Tokyo. Hang Seng Index futures earlier gained 0.6 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Futures were flat.

Currencies

The yen held at 110.62 per dollar. The offshore yuan rose 0.1 percent to 6.7396 per dollar.The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1344.The British pound was steady at $1.3062.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked higher to 2.64 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slid to 2.12 percent.

Commodities

West Texas crude slipped 0.3 percent to $55.95 a barrel.Gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,339.61 an ounce.

