Asia Stocks Set For Losses as US Volatility Rises: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to fall in early trading as the rout in US equities deepened amid geopolitical angst and worries global interest rates will stay elevated for longer.

Australian stocks declined and futures contracts in Japan and China pointed to drops on Monday morning, while oil opened slightly lower. The S&P 500 on Friday broke the 200-day moving average — seen by some as a bearish signal — and the VIX, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped to its highest since March.

Traders have continued to seek haven assets amid the latest Middle East developments, with gold holding most of last week’s increase early Monday. Israel has stepped up air raids on Gaza in preparation for the “next phase” of its conflict with Hamas, while also warning that Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war.

Treasury yields on Friday pared weekly gains that pushed the 10-year rate to almost 5%.

The yen briefly weakened beyond 150 per dollar earlier Monday, a closely watched level for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Bank of Japan officials are pondering the question of whether to tweak the settings of the yield-curve control program at its policy meeting next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, without saying where it obtained the information.

“Markets are again on high alert for a possible BOJ intervention,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The yen is likely to remain under pressure this week “as the rise in the 10-year Japanese government bond yield, amid growing speculation of BOJ policy tightening, will do little to reduce Japan’s wide bond yield gap with the US.”

Aside from the Middle East crisis, global markets have been whipped around in recent weeks by climbing Treasury yields and growing worries about interest rates staying elevated for longer. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank is close to wrapping up its tightening campaign if the economy evolves as expected.

While the S&P 500’s declines last week appeared largely orderly, the nearest futures contracts tied to the Cboe Volatility Index — also known as the VIX and a measure of expected swings in America’s benchmark equity gauge — closed Thursday in a pattern known as backwardation. It’s a telltale sign of mounting distress, as traders anticipate more volatility in the near-term than further out in the future.

This week, traders will be parsing for clues on the outlook for global interest rates with inflation readings in Australia and Japan as well as economic activity data in the US and Europe. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give remarks and the European Central Bank will deliver a policy decision later in the week.

Key events this week:

Singapore CPI, Monday

Taiwan jobless rate, industrial production, Monday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg, Monday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers policy speech at Diet session, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks in Sydney, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

UN Security Council is expected to open debate on the Middle East, Tuesday

Microsoft, Alphabet earnings, Tuesday

Australia 3Q CPI, Wednesday

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee delivers his second policy address, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

IBM, Meta earnings, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday

EU leaders summit in Brussels, Thursday-Friday

Chile rate decision, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, US durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Intel, Amazon earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

China industrial profits, Friday

Singapore home prices, Friday

Spain GDP, Friday

US personal spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 Index fell 1.3% on Friday; S&P futures rose 0.2% as at 8:07 am in Tokyo

S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6319

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3275 per dollar

The euro was little changed at $1.0597

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $29,960.66

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,660.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.91% on Friday

Japan’s 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.835% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.75% early Monday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $87.77 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,977.42 an ounce

