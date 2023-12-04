Asia Stocks Set for Losses as Wall Street Retreats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to open Tuesday lower, following losses on Wall Street amid concerns that aggressive bets on the Federal Reserve unwinding monetary tightening may be over-optimistic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia were trending down after the S&P 500 fell from the highest since March 2022. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1% amid a rout in megacaps. US two-year yields rose nine basis points to 4.63%. The dollar gained. Bitcoin hovered near $42,000 as frenzied speculation in cryptocurrencies gathered pace.

Traders will be closely watching key jobs readings in the US over the next few days for clues on whether the world’s biggest economy will have a soft landing, or if the Fed rate-hike campaign will trigger a wealth-sapping slowdown in 2024. Still, both scenarios suggest lower rates are coming. Nearly 125 basis points of easing are priced in through next year’s December Fed meeting — equal to about five quarter-point cuts.

“Markets are approaching the limits of what can plausibly be priced without attaching material odds of a recession in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Praveen Korapaty wrote.

US stocks are headed for a rocky end to the year, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The strategist said December could bring “near-term volatility in both rates and equities” before more constructive seasonal trends as well as the “January effect” support equities next month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Mislav Matejka said markets expecting a soft landing leave no room for error. “Perhaps one should be contrarian yet again,” Matejka said.

In Asia, China has reasserted its focus on enhancing the quality of credit, with the central bank governor pledging to keep the growth of money supply in check and offer better support to key sectors including technology and advanced manufacturing. Meanwhile, indebted property developer China Evergrande Group surprisingly won breathing room to strike a restructuring agreement with creditors.

Story continues

Back on Wall Street, the Fed’s next steps could help reignite volatility that has recently shown signs of anemia. Technically “overbought” conditions and bullish positioning have left markets vulnerable to corrections after the historic rallies in both equities and Treasuries last month.

“The biggest near-term risk for the markets could simply be that after a phenomenal one-month rally, a period of consolidation may be a necessary breather,” said Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management. “A lot of good news is priced in, and investors seeing little imminent downside risk does make the markets vulnerable to even small disappointments.”

To Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management, the question now is: Will the Fed follow through on the market’s expectations?

“We had a massive increase in interest rates that just haven’t totally hit the economy yet,” said Dana D’Auria at Envestnet Inc. “The market has a decent chance of slowing down next year. Does it mean it’s a massive crash? No, not necessarily. But I don’t advocate chasing after stocks and not being balanced in the way that you go to the market.”

Read: Treasury Strategists Debate Timing of Fed Cuts: Research Roundup

To Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, traders may be wondering if the market has gotten a little too complacent.

The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages has surged to 84% — indicating broad participation during the recent rally, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group. Meantime, the closely watched bull-bear spread from the American Association of Individual Investors survey recently showed the most-bullish stance for the group since July, nearing levels not seen since April 2021.

The S&P 500 posted an average daily move of 0.3% in either direction last week, its tamest swings in half a year, as the market lost some momentum toward the end of its second-best November since 1980. The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, approached this year’s lowest levels last Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his clearest signal yet that officials have finished raising interest rates.

“All eyes will be on Friday’s monthly jobs report to see if it confirms the cooling trend we saw most of last month,” Larkin said. “If it doesn’t, it may renew concerns the Fed’s 2024 pivot to rate cuts could be delayed.”

While warnings are piling up that the market is overheating, “don’t fight the tape” still seems to be the motto for many traders in this last stretch of the year.

“If the S&P 500 begins to trend lower, market makers will have to mechanically buy the dip,” say Tier1Alpha strategists. “Conversely, if the market trends higher, dealers will have to sell futures in order to maintain a delta-neutral position.”

If history is any guide, December is unlikely to bring heavy selling. Since 1950, it’s the third-best month of the year for the S&P 500, averaging a 1.4% gain, data compiled by the Stock Trader’s Almanac show.

After emerging from the prior 23 corrections since World War II, the S&P 500 rose an average 9.8% over a 127 calendar-day period before succumbing to another decline of 5% or more, according to Sam Stovall at CFRA. And when it did, the subsequent decline averaged 11%.

Read: Most Expect Their Investments to Do Better in 2024: MLIV Pulse

“As with all averages, these can also be a bit misleading, since two observations saw the market slip into another 5%+ decline immediately after recovering from the prior correction,” he noted. “However, while a handful of bear markets followed the successful conclusion of corrections, the vast majority were pullbacks and additional corrections.”

Elsewhere, oil declined for the third straight session amid persistent skepticism that the latest OPEC+ supply cuts will tighten the market. Gold retreated from its record high. Copper, zinc and nickel also fell.

Corporate Highlights:

Mark Zuckerberg is selling Meta Platforms Inc. stock for the first time in two years after the social media giant rapidly rebounded from a tumultuous 2022.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. agreed to be acquired by Alaska Air Group Inc. for $1.9 billion in cash and debt, in the latest attempt to consolidate the US aviation industry.

Five9 Inc. has been exploring a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said, a little more than two years after the call center software provider scrapped a multibillion-dollar takeover by Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Carvana Co., an online used-car dealer, was upgraded to neutral at JPMorgan amid improvements in “productivity, costs, and culture.”

Lululemon Athletica Inc., an athletic-apparel brand, was cut to equal-weight at Wells Fargo, which said the valuation is “no longer cheap.”

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. slumped after Richard Branson told the Financial Times that he doesn’t plan further investments in the space tourism company he founded.

Spotify Technology SA is reducing its workforce by 17% in the company’s steepest cuts this year, part of an aggressive effort to shrink costs and drive profitability.

Twilio Inc. will cut 5% of its workforce in its third major headcount reduction.

Roche Holding AG agreed to pay as much as $3.1 billion for Carmot Therapeutics Inc., a developer of the new type of weight-loss treatments that’s sparked a pharma industry gold rush.

Key events this week:

Japan Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US ISM Services, Job openings, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany factory orders, Wednesday

US ADP private payrolls, trade balance, Wednesday

CEOs of the biggest banks on Wall Street, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, expected to testify on regulatory oversight to the Senate banking committee, Wednesday

Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England issues biannual stability report on UK financial system, holds news conference, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, GDP, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia’s head of financial stability Andrea Brischetto speaks at Sydney Banking and Financial Stability conference, Friday

US jobs report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% as of 7:23 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0836

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.20 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.1490 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $42,310.98

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,248.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $73.04 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed at $2,029.42 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.