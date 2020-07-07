Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open After U.S. Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start Wednesday after their U.S. peers declined on renewed concerns over the epidemic’s economic impact. The dollar climbed and Treasuries gained.

Futures dipped in Japan and Australia, and rose in Hong Kong. Contracts on the S&P 500 were steady after the gauge closed about 1% lower, with almost six shares falling for every one that gained. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped from a record intraday high, while airlines and hotels were particularly hard hit. Benchmark Treasury yields fell and gold climbed to the highest since 2011. Oil slipped. Brazil’s currency and stocks slumped as President Jair Bolsonaro said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Investors have taken a breather after a ferocious rally that fueled the S&P 500’s best winning streak this year. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the renewed spread of coronavirus may threaten the pace of the recovery as businesses and consumers put plans on hold.

After “a five-day rally where the market’s up quite a bit, it’s not so surprising to have a little bit of a pause,” said Jeff Mills, the chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Co. “It’s just sort of the natural movements of the market. You can’t go up in a straight line every single day.”

Elsewhere, stocks slipped in Europe as officials forecast a contraction of 8.7% in the euro area this year, a full percentage point deeper than previously predicted. Novavax Inc. surged after it was awarded $1.6 billion in U.S. funding to support large-scale manufacturing of its vaccine candidate.

Here are some key events coming up:

The EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.All eyes will be on the U.S. weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.Singapore holds its general election on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed as of 7:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 1.1% on Tuesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.5%.Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.55 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.0243 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.4%.The euro bought $1.1274.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 0.64%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate oil fell 0.4% to $40.44 a barrel.Gold was at $1,795.15 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.