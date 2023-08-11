Asia Stocks Mixed After Tame US CPI; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were mixed after US stocks ended steady on Thursday, as investors balanced cooling inflation with the prospect interest rates will remain elevated.

Australian shares opened lower while Hong Kong equity futures rose. US contracts also gained ground in Asian trading after the S&P 500 eroded an early advance to close flat, while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.2%.

Traders will be keeping a wary eye on the yen and the key 145 level versus the dollar, with a holiday in Tokyo potentially contributing to volatility as volume thins. The persistently wide yield gap between Japan and the US is keeping the yen weak and within sight of levels that triggered intervention by the finance ministry last year.

US inflation data released Thursday was broadly in line with expectations. The core measure that excludes food and energy registered the smallest back-to-back increase in more than two years, offering support to risk assets. Despite this, Francisco President Mary Daly told Yahoo! Finance the central bank still has “more work to do” to combat rising prices.

Daly’s comments weighed on Treasuries, further souring sentiment after longer-term US yields rose following a weak 30-year bond auction. The $23 billion auction was awarded the highest rate since 2011.

“The case is building for the Fed to keep policy rates unchanged in September,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “While inflation is moving in the right direction, the still-elevated level suggests that the Fed is some distance from cutting rates.”

In currencies, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after rising Thursday. The greenback is set to extend its weekly gains to four, the longest such streak since February. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar’s continued depreciation is starting to increase fears of inflation.

Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, reversed an earlier slide. Yields on Australian and New Zealand bonds rose in early Asia trading. Trading of cash Treasuries in Asia and Japanese equities will be closed Friday for a national holiday in Japan.

In Asia, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat revenue forecasts, pushing its US-listed stock higher Thursday. Country Garden Holdings Co. expects to report a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of this year, as the Chinese developer provided more specifics to its recent forecast that helped fuel stock and bond declines.

In commodities, oil’s seven-week rally — driven by increasing signs of a tightening market — paused as technical barriers stalled further advances. European natural gas declined following its biggest jump in 17 months, as concerns about potential strikes at major export facilities in Australia affect prices.

Key events this week:

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0983

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.84 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2407 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $29,438.03

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,850.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.11%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.585%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $82.94 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

