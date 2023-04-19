Asian Stocks Slip Amid Declining Global Volatility: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities traded slightly lower Wednesday after stocks were little changed on Wall Street as investors weighed earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials who favor continued rate hikes.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% as shares in Japan and Hong Kong declined, while those in South Korea and Australia posted small gains. US equity contracts inched down during Asian trading.

The S&P 500 fluctuated before ending just 0.1% higher Tuesday, while the Cboe Volatility Index hit its lowest since January 2022, remaining below 17. Bank of America’s GFSI Market Risk Index — a gauge of global volatility across assets — also remained near the lowest level since February 2022.

“There’s not a lot of volatility because I think there’s not enough evidence of a full-blown recession, nor is there evidence of a full-blown growth track out there,” Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio manager of San Francisco-based Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, said on Bloomberg Radio.

Two-year US yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, were little changed, hovering at 4.21%, while the rate on ten-year bonds was at 3.58%. Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand showed small gains early.

Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he favors raising rates one more time and then holding them above 5% for some time to curb inflation. His St. Louis counterpart James Bullard separately told Reuters that he favors getting rates into a 5.5% to 5.75% range. The benchmark currently sits between 4.75% and 5%.

Swaps pricing suggests a quarter point hike by the Fed in May, with rate cuts starting to take place in July.

“We think that that might be too early. We think that there could be a pivot, maybe towards the end of this year, but not maybe as soon as what the market is currently pricing,” Jonathan Liang, head of investment specialists for Asia ex-Japan at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. sold yen Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the first major global bank to issue such debt since the collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG last month.

In another sign of easing problems in the banking sector, Western Alliance Bancorp shares surged as much as 20% in late trading after it beat earnings estimates and said deposits recovered after the collapse of three US regional banks.

On the earnings front, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell as its results showed traders failed to capitalize on Wall Street’s fixed-income boom, contributing to firm-wide revenue that trailed estimates. Bank of America Corp. rose after profit beat expectations and Netflix Inc. retreated after the bell as its subscriber growth and revenue outlook missed projections.

Elsewhere in markets, Bitcoin held slightly above the closely watched $30,000 level. Oil ticked higher as the bullish impetus from OPEC+ production cuts faded against a backdrop of weaker-than-expected demand. Gold was flat after halting a two-day losing streak Tuesday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams gives a speech, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on NPR, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed’s Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:38 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0980

The Japanese yen was little changed at 134.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8773 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6733

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $30,313.54

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,098.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.58%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $81.03 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

