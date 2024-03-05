Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open After US Tech Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for a mixed open after tech heavyweights dragged down US indexes in the run-up to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia pointed lower, while those for Hong Kong indicated gains after a slump on Tuesday. US equities lost traction after a rally that has spurred concern about sky-high valuations, with caution prevailing before Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before Congress. Bitcoin hit a record, before reversing, while gold also touched an all-time high.

The S&P 500 dropped 1%, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped almost twice as much. Tesla Inc. extended a two-day selloff to 11%, while Apple Inc. suffered its fifth straight loss. Nvidia Corp. rose. Treasury 10-year yields fell six basis points to 4.15%. Australian yields slipped by the same amount early Wednesday.

The Golden Dragon Index of US-listed Chinese shares fell for a second day on Tuesday. Chinese equity markets will likely see rising volatility — particularly for the nation’s stocks traded overseas — after a budget plan announced at the National People’s Congress meeting that Morgan Stanley strategist Laura Wang said “disappoints.”

Powell is expected to reiterate the lack of urgency to cut rates at his semiannual testimony before Congress later Wednesday. Wall Street also weighed data showing the US service sector cooled — even as orders and business activity picked up.

Read More: Bitcoin Retreats After Record-Setting Run That Topped $69,000

Bullish positioning in US technology stocks is at the highest in three years — raising the risk of a pullback, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Chris Montagu. Long positioning in Nasdaq 100 futures is “extremely extended,” he said.

Story continues

“Trees don’t grow to the sky,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “What is starting to concern some investors is whether or not some of these tech companies that have gotten stretched can in fact live up to the ‘lofty valuations’ that investors have placed on them.”

The “Magnificent Seven” of US stocks — Apple, Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Tesla — have powered the S&P 500 to all-time peaks this year, partly fueled by the artificial intelligence frenzy. The rally has left strategists scrambling to lift their 2024 targets — while raising questions on whether tech is seeing a boom or a bubble.

“While we stand by our argument that US stocks are not in a bubble, the confluence of a prospective Fed easing cycle and an attention-grabbing new technology does raise the risk that one might form later this year and into 2025,” said Nicholas Colas at DataTrek Research. “The easiest way to sidestep this problem would be for the Fed to delay rate cuts as long as possible.”

While stock prices are not part of the Fed’s official mandate, Colas says he’s wondering whether Powell will try to dampen the market’s recent enthusiasm by delivering a more hawkish than expected message this week.

“The AI frenzy combined with expectations for rate cuts in 2024 renewed ‘bubbly’ investor behavior,” according to the GMO Asset Allocation team. “If the projected Fed cuts fail to occur or growth companies fail to deliver on aggressive expectations, growth investors will likely wind up disappointed.”

Key Events This Week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

US ADP employment, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis) and Mary Daly (San Francisco) speak, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

European Central Bank’s rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% as of 7:37 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.9%

The S&P 500 fell 1%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.04 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $62,829.19

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,513.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.15%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,128.04 an ounce on Tuesday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.