Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open; US Futures Muted: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set for mixed start to trading while US contracts posted muted gains after leaders in Washington expressed cautious optimism about a bipartisan deal after debt-ceiling talks.

Stocks futures for Australia and Hong Kong fell while Japanese contracts ticked higher, indicating further gains for the country’s share benchmarks after the Topix Index closed at the highest level in 33 years on Tuesday. Wall Street strategists pointed to the country’s corporate reforms and loose monetary policy as reasons for further optimism.

US stock futures traded in the green in early trading after the Nasdaq 100 managed a small advance and the broader S&P fell following a rapid decline in the final minutes of trade.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were hopeful when asked whether a deal could be struck within days to end a stalemate ahead of a potential US default.

“Since both sides know what is at stake, default is improbable,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “However, every day closer to the Treasury’s June 1 deadline without a resolution will likely elevate volatility in markets, trim demand for US risk assets, and even expedite recession.”

New Zealand bond yields were slightly higher ahead of New Zealand’s budget, which is anticipated to show rising debt and wider deficits. Australian bonds fell, following selling in Treasuries Tuesday that pushed yields higher across the US curve. The rate on 30-year notes climbed to around 3.9% — the highest since the run-up to the banking turmoil that erupted in early March. Bond markets also digested news of Pfizer Inc.’s $31 billion debt sale, one of the largest on record.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said he was still looking to be convinced that inflation has been defeated and that he’d support raising rates further if needed. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank is unable to do much about slow long-term economic growth, but can “do its part” by curbing prices.

US retail sales increased in April, suggesting consumer spending is holding up in the face of economic headwinds including inflation and high borrowing costs.

Globally, signs of easing momentum in China following April data released on Tuesday and sputtering growth in Germany have heightened concerns of a worldwide slowdown. In a sign of renewed concerns over China, Barclays Plc cut its second-quarter growth estimate for China to 1% from 5%.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivers keynote speech, Wednesday

US housing starts, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in panel at Brazil central bank conference, Friday

New York Fed’s John Williams speaks at monetary policy research conference in Washington; Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke to take part in panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% as of 7:40 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0863

The yen was little changed at 136.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $26,996.18

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,824.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.53%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $70.67 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

