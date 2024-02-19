Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open After US Holiday: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were primed for a mixed start Tuesday as investors await fresh catalysts after US markets were closed for a holiday Monday.

Australian stocks fell in early trading, weighed down by BHP Group after the miner missed profit estimates. Equity futures for Japan were little changed while those for Hong Kong moved higher.

US equity futures fluctuated after Monday’s holiday. A gauge of global stocks sits just 1.1% from its peak after the S&P 500 set a fresh record last week, while the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 trades near a two-decade high.

Trading in Treasuries was also shut Monday. An index of the dollar was little changed, while the yen was flat at around 150 per dollar — a level it held in early Asian trading Tuesday. Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields edged higher.

In China, mainland gauges were higher Monday in the first session back following the Chinese New Year holiday. Hong Kong gauges, which resumed trading last week, fell. A rise in trading volume for several exchange-traded funds in China offered a clue that state-backed funds were continuing to support the market.

China loan prime rates data are expected on Tuesday, while the Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release minutes from its February meeting. The Thai baht fell after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called for an unscheduled central bank meeting to cut the nation’s key interest rate.

BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, reported $6.57 billion in underlying profits, less than consensus estimates, and said demand from top customer China was healthy despite weakness in housing.

Interest rate expectations remain firmly in focus. Swaps are now pricing about 90 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024 — from more than 150 basis points at the start of February. In Europe, wagers have been whittled down to about 100 basis points, from 150.

“Markets have adjusted to the idea that rate cuts would come later and probably be less important than what was originally priced,” Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. The move upward is also “really driven by decent earnings growth that we have seen during the fourth quarter,” he added.

Earnings from bellwether Nvidia Corp. Wednesday could provide new impetus for equities as investors try to gauge the strength of the global economy. The chip giant has surpassed the market value of Amazon.com Inc on the expectation it will be a big winner from artificial intelligence developments.

Other potential catalysts for markets this week include Fed January meeting minutes to be released Wednesday and Eurozone inflation data due Thursday.

Elsewhere, gold was flat after edging higher Monday to trade around $2,017 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate was slightly higher against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, a vital trade route.

Some of the key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia Feb. meeting minutes, Tuesday

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

BHP Group Ltd earnings, Tuesday

European Central Bank publishes euro-area indicator of negotiated wage rates, Tuesday

Rio Tinto Plc earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Nvidia Corp earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Jan. meeting minutes, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, PMI, Thursday

European Central Bank issues account of Jan. 25 meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkar speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0777

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2115 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $51,936.75

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,958.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $79.29 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

