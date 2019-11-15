Asia Stocks See Muted Trading; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks saw a muted start to trading Friday as traders awaited further updates on a partial U.S.-China trade deal. Treasuries pared overnight gains.

Stocks ticked higher in Japan and Australia and dipped in South Korea. Earlier, the S&P 500 eked out its third gain in a row, but continued to trade under records reached over the last week with technology stocks underperforming. U.S. economic data gave traders few reasons to change bets, with the focus now on Friday’s retail sales figures. The yen gave up some of Thursday’s gains.

Investors looking for a trade resolution are still awaiting news of a signing date and location for a U.S.-China phase-one deal that’s been on the cards for weeks. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was reported saying the U.S. is “getting close’ to a deal. Meanwhile gloomy figures out of Asia are serving as a reminder of the impact the ongoing trade tensions are having on the global economy, and traders continue to eye the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere oil fluctuated after a government report showed American inventories rose.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.2% as of 9:07 a.m.Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%.The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.S&P 500 futures were little changed. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.52 per dollar after increasing 0.4% Thursday.The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0177 per dollar.The euro gained was little changed at $1.1022.The British pound was steady at $1.2881.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.83% after falling about seven basis points Thursday.Australia’s 10-year bond fell 0.3% to 1.14%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $56.95.Gold fell 0.1% to $1,469 an ounce.

