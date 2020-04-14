Stocks Trade Mixed Ahead of Earnings Season: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks traded mixed Tuesday ahead of one of the most uncertain earnings seasons on record as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the world economy.

Stocks saw modest gains in Japan and South Korea. Australian shares reversed early losses after reopening from a holiday. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 Index retreated overnight. Treasury yields edged lower and the dollar was little changed. The yen advanced with the Australian dollar.

As earnings season kicks off this week, traders are looking for a sense of how bad the hit to global profits could be as the coronavirus pandemic upends the global economy. With the outbreak sowing chaos across the world, investors have been lost in a fog when it comes to corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, countries across the globe weighed the timing for when it would be safe to ease restrictions, as regions from New York to Spain showed an easing in the rate of infections.

“Companies, analysts, traders, investors and strategists to some extent are ‘flying into earnings season without instruments,’” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote to clients. “The unprecedented nature of the economic shutdown, social distancing and sheltering in place ordered by officials provides an overhang of uncertainty.”

Read: A Daredevil’s Guide to a Very Wild Earnings Season

Elsewhere, oil prices tracked higher in Asia, drawing support from the commitment by the biggest producers to curb output even as doubts remain as to whether the cuts will be enough to offset the demand destruction caused by Covid-19. Gold fluctuated.

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing TuesdaySouth Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision WednesdayAlso Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever seenChina releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 declined 1% Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%.Korea’s Kospi Index rose 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0920.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.76%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $22.75 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,716 an ounce.

