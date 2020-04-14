U.S. markets closed

Stocks Trade Mixed Ahead of Earnings Season: Markets Wrap

Cormac Mullen
1 / 2

Stocks Trade Mixed Ahead of Earnings Season: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks traded mixed Tuesday ahead of one of the most uncertain earnings seasons on record as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the world economy.

Stocks saw modest gains in Japan and South Korea. Australian shares reversed early losses after reopening from a holiday. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 Index retreated overnight. Treasury yields edged lower and the dollar was little changed. The yen advanced with the Australian dollar.

As earnings season kicks off this week, traders are looking for a sense of how bad the hit to global profits could be as the coronavirus pandemic upends the global economy. With the outbreak sowing chaos across the world, investors have been lost in a fog when it comes to corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, countries across the globe weighed the timing for when it would be safe to ease restrictions, as regions from New York to Spain showed an easing in the rate of infections.

“Companies, analysts, traders, investors and strategists to some extent are ‘flying into earnings season without instruments,’” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote to clients. “The unprecedented nature of the economic shutdown, social distancing and sheltering in place ordered by officials provides an overhang of uncertainty.”

Read: A Daredevil’s Guide to a Very Wild Earnings Season

Elsewhere, oil prices tracked higher in Asia, drawing support from the commitment by the biggest producers to curb output even as doubts remain as to whether the cuts will be enough to offset the demand destruction caused by Covid-19. Gold fluctuated.

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing TuesdaySouth Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision WednesdayAlso Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever seenChina releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 declined 1% Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%.Korea’s Kospi Index rose 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0920.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.76%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $22.75 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,716 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much Lowe's is paying executive Jennifer Weber in severance after abrupt termination
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    How much Lowe's is paying executive Jennifer Weber in severance after abrupt termination

    Lowe's Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) will pay executive Jennifer Weber over $2.5 million after her employment was terminated April 6, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Weber had served as executive vice president of human resources at Lowe's since March 2016. The SEC filing states Weber's termination is being treated as “without cause” for purposes tied to the severance plan for senior officers.

  • Coronavirus update: 1.89 million cases worldwide, 118,304 deaths; and Trump attacks Dr. Fauci and the New York Times
    Politics
    MarketWatch

    Coronavirus update: 1.89 million cases worldwide, 118,304 deaths; and Trump attacks Dr. Fauci and the New York Times

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose above 22,000 on Monday, as President Donald Trump railed against the nation's top infectious disease expert for suggesting more lives could have been saved if restrictions on movement had been imposed earlier. Trump on Sunday reposted a tweet calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired, and slammed a New York Times report that detailed how he was warned about the likelihood of a global pandemic but repeatedly resisted the advice of health care and intelligence experts. In an interview with CNN, Fauci conceded that “logically” fewer people would have been infected if stay-at-home and social-distancing measures had been imposed in February, instead of mid-March.

  • Fear of an Impending Car-Price Collapse Grips Auto Industry
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Fear of an Impending Car-Price Collapse Grips Auto Industry

    If that fear is realized and prices plummet, it will be detrimental to automakers and their in-house lending units, which likely will have to write down the value of lease contracts that had assumed vehicles would retain greater value. Rental-car companies also will get less money from selling down their fleet of vehicles, which are sitting idle amid a global pandemic that's been catastrophic for travel. “Six months from now, there will be huge, if not unprecedented, levels of wholesale supply in the market,” Dale Pollak, an executive vice president of Cox Automotive, which owns North America's largest auto-auction company, wrote in an open letter to auto dealers last week.

  • Strategist Michael Antonelli on what to expect from the market this week
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Strategist Michael Antonelli on what to expect from the market this week

    Michael Antonelli, Baird PWM Market Strategist, joined Yahoo Finance's Jen Rogers, Myles Udland, and Andy Serwer to recap today's market action and what to expect from the markets this week.

  • State Farm and other car insurance companies are giving refunds because of coronavirus — here’s how you can get your discount
    Business
    MarketWatch

    State Farm and other car insurance companies are giving refunds because of coronavirus — here’s how you can get your discount

    As some auto insurance companies start giving refunds and credits to commuters stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, there's an easy way drivers with other carriers can catch the same break — just pick up the phone and ask. State Farm, the country's largest auto insurer, said Thursday it would give policyholders an approximate 25% credit on premiums paid between March 20 and May 31; the credit from the country's largest auto insurer will return $2 billion to policy holders on 40 million vehicles. Chubb Auto Insurance   says it will offer a 35% premium reduction for April and May and will give out additional discounts over the subsequent months.

  • Warren Buffett on the ‘one-two punch’ market panic: It took me 89 years to experience something like this
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Warren Buffett on the ‘one-two punch’ market panic: It took me 89 years to experience something like this

    That's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK)(BRK)boss Warren Buffett putting the market volatility — which he described as a “one-two punch” of coronavirus and falling oil prices — in perspective in an interview recently on Yahoo Finance. If you stick around long enough, you'll see everything in markets,” he said from his Omaha headquarters. And it may have taken me to 89 years of age to throw this one into the experience, but the markets, if you have to be open second by second, they react to news in a big time way.

  • Oil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
    Business
    Reuters

    Oil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday after a U.S. agency said shale output in the world's biggest crude producer would fall by the most on record in April, adding to cuts from other major producers. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 47 cents, or 2.1%, at $22.88, having dropped 1.5% the previous session. With other producers, including the world's biggest, the United States, reducing output as well, the estimated reduction in production is about 19.5 million bpd.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    Tesla Stock Just Gained Another 14%. Here’s Why.

    (TSLA) shares are on a tear even as U.S. stock indexes slide. The gains have pushed shares back above $600, giving Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) a surge of about 56% year to date. The gains are even more surprising considering the state of the auto industry.

  • Coronavirus stimulus checks: IRS plans tool that will let you track the money
    Business
    Yahoo Money

    Coronavirus stimulus checks: IRS plans tool that will let you track the money

    Additionally, the IRS launched another tool allowing people who normally don't file taxes to provide their bank account information to get their payment by direct deposit versus waiting for a mailed check. The additional feature is unavailable if your payment has already been scheduled for delivery. As part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, many Americans will get government checks up to $1,200 — plus $500 per child — to help them ride out a job loss, reduced work hours, and other money challenges as the country tries to stem the pandemic.

  • What If Alibaba Is Next?
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    What If Alibaba Is Next?

    Bad news out of China has also included revelations of fraud at Luckin Coffee (LK) and at TAL Education Group (TAL). As market technician and hedge fund manager Tim Knight noted recently, that raises questions about what confidence investors can have in Chinese accounting in general. China Hasn't Been Sending Its Best Indeed, the recent news out of Luckin Coffee and TAL Education should give shareholders in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) pause.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    These Two Oil Stocks Don’t Have Much More Upside, Analyst Says

    Oil-services companies (HAL)and (SLB)have been rallying this month as countries around the world have moved to coordinate production cuts to push crude prices higher. Since March 30, Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have jumped 29% and 24% respectively, “despite a worsening near-term outlook for North America,” notes Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Voie. Voie expects fracking in North America to grind to a halt this year.

  • Raleigh drugmaker's COVID-19 treatment shows early signs of success in patients
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    Raleigh drugmaker's COVID-19 treatment shows early signs of success in patients

    After receiving special approval to test its drug on COVID-19 patients in Italy and Israel, a Triangle drugmaker is reporting successful preliminary data, which suggest the drug could end up being a confirmed treatment for the pandemic. Raleigh's RedHill (Nasdaq: RDHL) announced earlier this month that it had received approval from both Israeli and Italian regulatory bodies to investigate the use of its anti-viral drug, opaganib, for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Now, according to preliminary data from the company, the drug looks to be having a positive effect in the patients.

  • Mexico shutters Smiths Medical plant making ventilators for U.S. market
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    Mexico shutters Smiths Medical plant making ventilators for U.S. market

    The governor of the northern Mexican state of Baja California has ordered the closing of a factory owned by Plymouth, Minn.-based Smiths Medical, saying it was building ventilators for export that were needed to fight the spreading coronavirus in Mexico. Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla said that Smiths, which is owned by London-based Smiths Group, had been operating during a government-ordered shutdown of most factories as an "essential service" — much as medical technology companies in Minnesota continue to do.

  • Earnings outlook amid coronavirus market volatility
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Earnings outlook amid coronavirus market volatility

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith to discuss how the coronavirus may impact earnings season, as big banks gear up to report results Tuesday.

  • Why the next 4 weeks could be lethal for the stock market
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Why the next 4 weeks could be lethal for the stock market

    The approaching earnings season is going to plain old suck, no thanks to the coronavirus. Just take a gander at what investors will be up against as they are hit over the head with volumes of earnings reports starting with banks and industrials this week. Second, the sweeteners to stock ownership — dividends and stock buybacks — will be curtailed significantly with companies headed into cash preservation and restructuring mode.

  • Business
    MarketWatch

    Chesapeake Energy board OKs 1-to-200 reverse stock split

    Chesapeake Energy Corp. CHK) said Monday that following a special meeting of its shareholders its board approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split to bring the company back into compliance with stock-exchange requirements, among other goals. The reverse split will take effect at the end of the business day on Tuesday and the split-adjusted stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the open on Wednesday.

  • Why Goldman Sachs suddenly believes the coronavirus won't send the S&P 500 crashing another 25%
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Why Goldman Sachs suddenly believes the coronavirus won't send the S&P 500 crashing another 25%

    My oh my how a two-week long bear market rally and unprecedented stimulus actions by the Federal Reserve could change one's thinking on stocks still dealing with the bruising coronavirus pandemic. Somewhat under the radar on Monday, veteran Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin said his “near-term downside” scenario for the S&P 500 of 2,000 is “no longer likely. Kostin's call was initially made on March 22, the day before the market hit its near-term bottom.

  • Starbucks of China could soon be de-listed over fraud allegations
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    Starbucks of China could soon be de-listed over fraud allegations

    Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:LK) were halted last week for pending news. At the time of this writing, the stock had not resumed trading, and it's unclear what the pending news is. On Monday, a press release issued by Goldman Sachs said Haode Investment defaulted on a $518 million margin loan to a collection of banks.

  • Ford Falls On Earnings Warning As Coronavirus Hits Sales, Production
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Ford Falls On Earnings Warning As Coronavirus Hits Sales, Production

    Ford Motor offered initial results for the coronavirus-hit first quarter, as it mulls further financing actions and a phased restart of vehicle production. Ford stock fell. On April 28, Ford expects to report $34 billion in total revenue, down 15.6% from a year ago, and a pretax loss of about $600 million, excluding $300 million in special items.

  • Coronavirus, big bank earnings: What to know in markets Tuesday
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Coronavirus, big bank earnings: What to know in markets Tuesday

    In addition, earnings season kicks off with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reporting results ahead of the bell Tuesday. On deck for the rest of the week, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will report Wednesday and BlackRock will round things out on Thursday. This earnings season will be unlike any other earnings season most investors have seen in a long time, according to strategists.

  • Three stocks to buy at ‘the most attractive entry point’ since 2009 from an index-beating hedge-fund manager
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Three stocks to buy at ‘the most attractive entry point’ since 2009 from an index-beating hedge-fund manager

    Investors have a golden opportunity to grow their “buying power” by scooping up high-quality companies. That's according to Dev Kantesaria, who founded hedge fund company Valley Forge Capital Management in 2007. The best protection in a downdraft like this is to own the highest-quality businesses on the planet,” he said in an interview.

  • Billionaire Gabriel Plotkin Buys the Dip in These 2 Stocks
    Business
    TipRanks

    Billionaire Gabriel Plotkin Buys the Dip in These 2 Stocks

    Amazon's share appreciation in recent years has been extraordinary, and Plotkin has steered his fund toward technology and consumer stocks. But he hasn't built his success just on the obvious plays – Plotkin takes risks, too. In recent weeks, in the midst of the largest market slide since the Great Depression, Plotkin has gone on a shopping spree.

  • Business
    Bloomberg

    An Ancient Computer Language Is Slowing America’s Giant Stimulus

    The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed aging, inflexible computer systems at the heart of the U.S. economy -- and a shortage of experts to fix the problem. Oklahoma is trying to implement CARES as quickly as it can, but some claims are taking as long as two weeks to process because of a mainframe computer that runs on a 60-year-old programming language called COBOL. “It is the largest issue with regards to implementation in the CARES program,” said Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

  • I got my SBA PPP loan check. But stay-at-home orders could kill chances of forgiveness
    Business
    American City Business Journals

    I got my SBA PPP loan check. But stay-at-home orders could kill chances of forgiveness

    As of the morning of April 13, more than $210 billion of the $349 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans had been allotted. In fact, most of the approved loans are going through the U.S. Small Business Administration's E-Tran system, a portal that approves the small business application before sending it back to the lender's system to initiate the loan document signing and funds transfer. Understandably, some of the nation's largest banks – Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) – have sent through the highest number of applications with the super-regionals such as US Bancorp.

  • Business
    TheStreet.com

    United Airlines and Delta Mull Selling Off Miles to Raise Cash

    United Airlines Holdings and Delta Air Lines and their respective credit-card partners, JPMorgan Chase and American Express, have talked about selling miles ahead of schedule and for less than money to raise cash to weather the coronavirus pandemic, a news story said. The discussions might not result in any deals, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. At last check United Airlines shares were down 8.4% at $28.87.