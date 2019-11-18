Asia Stocks Set for Muted Open; Treasuries Edge Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a muted open as investors continued to await signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. The dollar and Treasury yields retreated.

Futures in Japan were little changed, and Australian shares opened flat. Hong Kong contracts slipped after violence in the city Monday. On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated, but ended up eking out gains. The dollar extended a retreat after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday to discuss the economy. Topics discussed included dollar strength and negative rates. U.S. stock futures were flat early Tuesday.

Markets around the world are in a holding pattern, sensitive to any developments on trade after months of closely followed negotiations. Word that White House would extend a license to allow U.S. companies to do business with Chinese telecom firm Huawei competed with reports that said Beijing was skeptical about reaching a broad deal anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the British pound climbed following a series of opinion polls that showed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party well ahead of the opposition. Oil fell the most in about two weeks from an eight-week high.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. economic indicators due for release include housing starts Tuesday and initial jobless claims on Thursday.Britain holds its first televised leadership debate before next month’s election Tuesday.Federal Reserve speakers this week include district bank presidents John Williams, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari.European central bankers speaking this week include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, along with Yves Mersch, Luis de Guindos, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Philip Lane.China announces its loan prime rates, a benchmark for borrowing costs, on Wednesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed in Osaka.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index opened little changed.Hang Seng Index contracts lost 0.3% earlier.Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The index rose less than 0.1% Monday.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 108.68 per dollar.The offshore yuan was flat at 7.0238 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1072.The British pound traded at $1.2952.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.82% Monday, down about two basis points.Australian 10-year yields were at 1.14%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.94 a barrel.Gold was at $1,470.41 an ounce.

