Asia Stocks Set for Muted Open as Rally Stalls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for a mixed end to week that’s seen the equity rally stall amid mixed signals on a U.S.-China trade resolution. Treasuries climbed and the dollar resumed its advance.

Futures pointed to a muted start for equities in Japan, with small gains indicated in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 nudged higher as tech shares climbed, with sentiment fragile as Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the world’s two biggest economies remain “miles and miles” apart on trade. White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow later said President Donald Trump is optimistic about trade talks and the January jobs report will be up a significant amount. Oil climbed on growing instability in Venezuela.

Global equities are rounding out the first down week in five as investors question the pace of the post-Christmas rally and earnings season rolls on. Traders are scrambling for hints at progress in trade talks ahead of discussions next week in Washington and are assessing the economic impact of the longest shutdown in U.S. history that’s hampering the normal flow of growth data. The Senate voted down a measure Thursday that could have ended the deadlock.

Elsewhere, the euro weakened as regional economic data fell short of forecasts and a report circulated that the German government cut its growth forecast. Venezuela bonds extended their rally on speculation President Nicolas Maduro’s opponents will gain momentum in their efforts to oust him.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat in Singapore. Hang Seng futures added 0.6 percent.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 109.57 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7050 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 percent Thursday.The euro slumped 0.7 percent to $1.1299.The British pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.3020.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose fell three basis points to 2.70 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate rose 1 percent to $53.11 a barrel.Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,281 an ounce.

