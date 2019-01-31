Asia Stocks Set for Muted Start as Rally Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in risk assets looked set to ease in Asian trading Friday with a lack of fresh catalysts following January’s stellar run for stocks. Treasuries extended their recent advance.

Futures signaled a muted start for Japanese equities, while Australian shares edged higher with contracts in Hong Kong. Technology shares led gains on the S&P 500 Index, with the gauge closing at an eight-week high. Treasury yields added to their post-Federal Reserve meeting declines as traders adjust ti a more neutral stance on policy tightening. Meantime, President Donald Trump said trade negotiations in Washington were making progress but that no deal will be final until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in the near future.”

Without more concrete signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, the next development may hinge on a visit to the Asian nation by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in mid-February when they will hold the next round of negotiations. Traders are turning their attention to Friday’s monthly report on the U.S. labor market amid the ongoing earnings season that’s given investors mixed signals following the best month for global equities in more than seven years.

Elsewhere, Nasdaq futures were dragged lower by Amazon Inc.’s second consecutive quarter that missed analyst estimates. The pound was steady as the European Union and U.K. appeared on a collision path over Brexit. WTI crude oil remained around $54 a barrel.

Among key events in the coming days:

The coming week will see central banks reviewing monetary policy, including the Bank of England, in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, Philippines, Thailand and India. Earnings season rolls on with notable releases from Alphabet, Toyota, BP and Disney.Chinese financial markets will close next week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent. Futures were flat. Futures on Japan’s Nikkei-225 Stock Average were little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.1 percent. Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.3 percent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index gained 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 108.83 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7067 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1447.The British pound was little changed at $1.3106.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 2.63 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slid three basis points to 2.21 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4 percent to $53.98 a barrel.Gold held at $1,320.63 an ounce.

