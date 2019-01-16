Asia Stocks Set to Rise After Profits Buoy S&P 500: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for China Rising, a new weekly dispatch on where China stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks looked set to push higher Thursday following gains in U.S. equities as signs of a better-than-expected start to the earnings season countered concerns about rising U.S.-China tensions. The yen retreated and the dollar steadied.

Shares climbed in Sydney and futures signaled modest gains in equities from Tokyo to Shanghai. Earlier, strong profits at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America buoyed the S&P 500 Index, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.72 percent. Yet the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erased gains after the Wall Street Journal reported U.S. prosecutors are investigating Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets. The pound was steady after Prime Minister Theresa May’s government won a no-confidence vote, as widely expected.

Risk assets remain strong in January as optimism about central bank support overshadows a litany of concerns as the global economy slows. Bank of America’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio further reassured investors, saying on an earnings call that he’d seen nothing to suggest an economic slowdown is imminent. Fears of a U.S. recession by 2020 had already been fading, with the bond market paring back those expectations.

“The first quarter is all about relief rallies, that things aren’t as bad as what was priced in,” Binky Chadha, a global strategist at Deutsche Bank, told Bloomberg TV in New York.

Elsewhere, oil rose as Russia and Saudi Arabia signaled they’re on track with production cuts designed to avoid a global supply glut.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with Morgan Stanley, Netflix and Taiwan Semiconductor posting results.Bank Indonesia will probably hold its benchmark at 6 percent Thursday, according to all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speak at a G-20 event in Tokyo.Data on U.S. jobless claims and industrial production are due.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 percent Wednesday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 percent. Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent in Singapore.FTSE China A50 futures gained 0.3 percent. Hang Seng futures added 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.09 per dollar after slipping 0.4 percent. The offshore yuan was at 6.7617 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1 percent Wednesday.The euro bought $1.1396.The pound was at $1.2879.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.72 percent Wednesday.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 2.29 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.1 percent to $52.24 a barrel.Gold gained less than 0.1 percent to $1,293.78 an ounce.

