Stocks Tumble on Deepening Fears of a Fed Mistake: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tumbled in Europe and Asia on Thursday while U.S. equity futures fell as investors expressed concern about a lack of relief from the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening. The dollar weakened and the yen jumped.

The sell-off that began Wednesday afternoon with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s downplaying of the implications of market volatility, and his commitment to continue reversing quantitative easing, gathered pace hours later in Asia and Europe. More than two thirds of Stoxx Europe 600 members were down, with Japanese shares sliding into a bear market. Treasuries edged lower after an overnight jump. Oil slumped below $48 in New York. The yen climbed to its strongest since mid-October.

“They think the Fed has completely misjudged the situation and now it’s just a matter of just trying to find an exit while you can,” Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Group in Melbourne, said of global investors. “We’re probably entering a stage now where markets have got it their head that we’re preparing for quite sustained downside going into 2019.”

While Powell and his colleagues did signal a less aggressive path for rate hikes in 2019, the quarter-point move on Wednesday and suggestion that recent market turmoil doesn’t unduly worry the U.S. central bank proved to have the bigger impact. Global stocks are set for their worst quarter since 2011, yet Powell in his press conference said that “we don’t look at any one market,” and that in the abstract “a little bit of volatility” probably doesn’t leave a mark on the economy.

“The Fed’s been a huge friend of the stock market and they are now a little bit of an enemy and probably become worse of an enemy before this is all over,” Bob Doll, Nuveen chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager said on Bloomberg Television.

In Japan, 10-year bond yields headed closer to zero percent following the rally in Treasuries Wednesday. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a press conference Thursday that there was no problem if yields fell into negative territory, suggesting he has no plan to intensify the central bank’s tapering of asset purchases.

Here are some events investors will focus on in the coming days:

Bank of England policy decision is due Thursday.U.S. personal income and spending data are due Friday, along with a gauge of inflation.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1.4 percent as of 8:15 a.m. London time, to the lowest in more than two years on the largest dip in more than a week.Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.6 percent, its sixth consecutive decline.The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.6 percent, hitting the lowest in 20 months with its fifth consecutive decline.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.9 percent to the lowest in seven weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent to the lowest in more than a week on the largest fall in a week.The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1376, the strongest in a month on the biggest advance in a week.The Japanese yen jumped 0.5 percent to 112.48 per dollar, hitting the strongest in almost eight weeks with its fifth straight advance.The British pound gained 0.3 percent to $1.261, the strongest in more than a week on the biggest advance in a week.The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index decreased 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 2.75 percent, the lowest in almost nine months.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 0.24 percent, the lowest in 20 months.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 1.274 percent, the lowest in more than a week on the biggest dip in more than a week.The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s rose four basis points to 2.5334 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.6 percent to the lowest in 18 months.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2 percent to $48.17 a barrel.LME copper decreased 0.4 percent to $6,015.00 per metric ton.Gold increased 0.5 percent to $1,243.08 an ounce.

