Asia Stocks Set to Slip, Treasury Yields Retreat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to slip as investors monitored developments in the trade war and mulled disappointing reports at some American retailers. Treasuries climbed.

Futures pointed lower in Japan and Hong Kong, with shares in Sydney opening down. The S&P 500 Index ended Tuesday flat, with retail stocks among the biggest drags. Still, the Nasdaq Composite eked out a fresh all-time high. Investors weighed the implications of a report that U.S. and Chinese negotiators may link the size of tariff rollbacks to terms set during talks back in May. Ten-year Treasury yields dipped below 1.8%, while oil tumbled. In China, traders will be keeping an eye on the loan prime rate, a benchmark for borrowing costs that’s announced Wednesday.

Investors remain sensitive to any signs of whether U.S. consumers can continue supporting economic growth and are watching news on U.S.-China trade after months of tense negotiations. Meanwhile, unrest in Hong Kong is set to continue on Wednesday, with demonstrators planning to block roads and disrupt rail services across the city. In the U.S., the Senate passed bipartisan legislation showing support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“It’s a time for the thoughtful investor to be more cautious,” George Ball, chairman of Houston investment firm Sanders Morris Harris Group Inc., said on Bloomberg TV. “Even the best economy that you can think of is going to pull back, it has to happen. And I think it’s going to happen, in the U.S. markets at least, fairly soon.”

Elsewhere, oil slumped ahead of a government report Wednesday where American crude stockpiles are forecast to rise. The pound remained modestly lower after British leaders wrapped up their first head-to-head election debate.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. economic indicators due for release include initial jobless claims on Thursday.Federal Reserve speakers this week include district bank presidents John Williams, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari.European central bankers speaking this week include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, along with Yves Mersch, Luis de Guindos, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Philip Lane.China announces its loan prime rate on Wednesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1% as of 8:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying index slid 0.1% on Tuesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%.Hang Seng futures earlier declined 0.5%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.49 per dollar.The offshore yuan remained at 7.0291 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.The pound was at $1.2928.The euro bought $1.1079, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 1.78%.Australia’s 10-year yield slid two basis points to 1.11%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined to $55.16 a barrel after sliding more than 3% on Tuesday.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,474.29 an ounce.

