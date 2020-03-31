U.S. Futures Hold Gains; Japan Stocks Sink Further: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened mixed Tuesday after a rally in their U.S. counterparts, as investors assessed some glimmers of optimism in efforts to deliver rapid testing for the new coronavirus. Treasuries advanced.

The strongest equity gains were in Australia and South Korea, while Japan fell a second day. S&P 500 futures edged higher after the index climbed for the fourth time in five days with health-care shares among the biggest gainers. Crude stabilized after tumbling in New York Monday. The dollar held gains versus peers and gold dipped.

Global equities are on track to round out their worst quarter since the last three months of 2008 as investors grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump heeded advice from the government’s top doctors that re-opening the U.S. in two weeks risks greater loss of life and more U.S. states issued stay-at-home orders.

Still, traders continued to look for bright spots, such as in health-care companies that could produce products that help curb the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson jumped after the company said it would begin a $1 billion-plus effort with the U.S. government to make a vaccine against the virus.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4%.Topix index fell 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 3%.South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts climbed 1.7%.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.3% at 108.11 per dollar.The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1114 per dollar.The euro was at $1.1029, down 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 0.71%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 0.83%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $20.61 a barrel. It fell 5.7% in the previous session.Gold slipped 0.3% to $1,617.16 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.