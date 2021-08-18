U.S. Futures Dip, Asian Stocks Waver on Virus Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks wavered early Wednesday, U.S. futures slipped and the dollar held a rally on concern that a resurgent coronavirus will hurt the economic recovery.

Shares edged lower in Japan and South Korea, while Australia’s market was hampered by a slide in BHP Group. The S&P 500 snapped a five-day rally overnight and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated. Chinese equities listed in the U.S. tumbled again after Beijing ramped up a regulatory crackdown, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc. among those suffering.

Treasuries were steady ahead of the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday amid a highly uncertain outlook for yields. Traders are evaluating the spread of the delta virus variant, the prospect of reduced stimulus support and whether elevated inflation will prove transitory.

New Zealand entered a lockdown after reporting its first community transmission since February. There are doubts now about whether the central bank will raise rates Wednesday, a hike earlier seen as a done deal.

For some investors the rally in global stocks is due for a pause after a 90% advance from last year’s pandemic lows, as the fast-spreading delta strain impedes reopening and fans worries that economic growth is peaking. Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole symposium next week -- the Fed’s most-prominent annual conference -- may offer clues about when and how the central bank will taper bond purchases.

“So much growth is priced in and it’s really a question of being able to deliver on that earnings-per-share and whether these multiples are warranted,” Nancy Davis, Quadratic Capital Management founder and chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “The big thing I am worried about is whether we are going to have an environment where we see higher prices but not necessarily the growth that people are expecting.”

Adding to some recent soft data, U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, reflecting a steady shift in spending toward services and indicating consumers may be growing more price conscious as inflation picks up.

Story continues

In a town hall meeting Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged that the pandemic is “still casting a shadow on economic activity” but didn’t discuss the outlook for monetary policy or make specific comment on growth and the risks from the delta variant.

Crude oil held losses, pressured by the rising dollar and signs of an uneven U.S. recovery. Bitcoin was trading around $45,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr WednesdayFOMC minutes released WednesdayBank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2% as of 9:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%Japan’s Topix index was slid 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steadySouth Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.5%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.57 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4933 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.1710

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.26%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.61 a barrelGold was at $1,785.88 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.