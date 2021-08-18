U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,226.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,976.50
    -21.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5010
    -0.0740 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.79
    -984.93 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.13
    -63.22 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,417.70
    -6.77 (-0.02%)
     

U.S. Futures Dip, Asian Stocks Waver on Virus Risk: Markets Wrap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
U.S. Futures Dip, Asian Stocks Waver on Virus Risk: Markets Wrap
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks wavered early Wednesday, U.S. futures slipped and the dollar held a rally on concern that a resurgent coronavirus will hurt the economic recovery.

Shares edged lower in Japan and South Korea, while Australia’s market was hampered by a slide in BHP Group. The S&P 500 snapped a five-day rally overnight and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated. Chinese equities listed in the U.S. tumbled again after Beijing ramped up a regulatory crackdown, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc. among those suffering.

Treasuries were steady ahead of the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday amid a highly uncertain outlook for yields. Traders are evaluating the spread of the delta virus variant, the prospect of reduced stimulus support and whether elevated inflation will prove transitory.

New Zealand entered a lockdown after reporting its first community transmission since February. There are doubts now about whether the central bank will raise rates Wednesday, a hike earlier seen as a done deal.

For some investors the rally in global stocks is due for a pause after a 90% advance from last year’s pandemic lows, as the fast-spreading delta strain impedes reopening and fans worries that economic growth is peaking. Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole symposium next week -- the Fed’s most-prominent annual conference -- may offer clues about when and how the central bank will taper bond purchases.

“So much growth is priced in and it’s really a question of being able to deliver on that earnings-per-share and whether these multiples are warranted,” Nancy Davis, Quadratic Capital Management founder and chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “The big thing I am worried about is whether we are going to have an environment where we see higher prices but not necessarily the growth that people are expecting.”

Adding to some recent soft data, U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, reflecting a steady shift in spending toward services and indicating consumers may be growing more price conscious as inflation picks up.

In a town hall meeting Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged that the pandemic is “still casting a shadow on economic activity” but didn’t discuss the outlook for monetary policy or make specific comment on growth and the risks from the delta variant.

Crude oil held losses, pressured by the rising dollar and signs of an uneven U.S. recovery. Bitcoin was trading around $45,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr WednesdayFOMC minutes released WednesdayBank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2% as of 9:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%Japan’s Topix index was slid 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steadySouth Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.5%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.57 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4933 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.1710

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.26%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.61 a barrelGold was at $1,785.88 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasuries' foreign ownership in June rises to highest since February 2020 - data

    Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries in June climbed to their highest since February 2020, Treasury Department data showed on Monday, in what analysts described as broad-based demand that helped drive yields lower for the month. Major foreign holders held $7.202 trillion in Treasuries, up from $7.135 trillion in May. Foreign holdings of Treasuries in June were the second largest on record. The month also saw about $67 billion in Treasury purchases, the largest monthly increase in a year.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors scratch out stock gains while weighing covid concerns

    Wall Street rebounded after early losses on Monday to see two of its three major indices close higher, with the S&P 500 posting a new record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2%. "I would have expected much more downside given a difficult weekend of geopolitical headlines in the Middle East and since the good news of earnings season is now behind us," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer for The Bahnsen Group.

  • RBNZ Hike Query, Red-Hot Economy Worry, China Debt Fix: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:It took one case of Covid-19 for New Zealand to impose a lockdown -- and for traders to question a rate hike that was seen as a done deal. An RBNZ hike now would be a mistake, says James McIntyreIf there’s a word that fits how Americans feel about their economy as another pandemic summer draws to a close, it could be: “meh”China could be making inroads in a long-stand

  • 'Do not give up': Americans help Afghans in new homeland

    Pleas for help from Afghans have been filling up Caroline Clarin’s phone for days as she works from her rural Minnesota home and tries to provide hope to those who ping heart-wrenching messages of desperation from a world away. Since 2017, Clarin, who ran a U.S. Department of Agriculture program in Afghanistan, and her wife, Sheril Raymond, have helped get five Afghans and their families from her program into the U.S. Now they are trying to help more than a half dozen other Afghans and their families leave Afghanistan.

  • Stocks Retreat On Worries About China’s Economy

    Meanwhile, WTI oil managed to settle below the $67 level.

  • Daily on Energy: New Treasury stance on foreign energy funding shows struggle with natural gas

    dSubscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • Support For Raising Interest Rates In September Grows Within the Fed

    Strong jobs reports and unrelenting prices might just be enough for the Fed to bump up its deadline to start raising interest rates. See: Inflation Comes In Hot: Consumer Price Index Shows Food and...

  • 'I am angry': Afghanistan veteran reacts to Taliban victory

    Jordan was shot in the head by Taliban, and is now missing a leg and is paralyzed on one side of his body. Seeing what's happening now, he says he feels helpless and angry, "What we did does not look planned. It looks sloppy and hasty."

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Dow Jones Slumps 400 Points; Home Depot Hit On Earnings, But 3 Recent IPOs Soar To New Highs

    The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down more than 1% in afternoon trading Tuesday. Growth stocks were hit hard again.

  • California Fires Threaten Towns as High Winds Loom to Fan Blazes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wildfires in drought-stricken California threatened towns, severely injured two people and forced the evacuation of 17,000 residents Tuesday, with the state bracing for an early-season wind storm that could send flames raging out of control. The fast-moving Caldor Fire, which swelled to 6,500 acres (2,600 hectares) Tuesday in the hills east of Sacramento, was blazing with zero containment and injured two people who had to be air-lifted to medical facilities, according to the Calif

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Pinterest The Trade: Pinterest

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • WHO says it's 'extremely concerned' amid fears of coronavirus surge in Afghanistan

    The upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a WHO spokesperson said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Germany: Afghans' plight 'shames' the West

    Thousands of Afghan civilians desperate to flee Taliban rule have thronged Kabul airport in the past few days, to the shame of Western nations, according to Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday (August 17).Germany, which had the second-largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, said it would work with its partners in the European Union to provide aid to neighboring countries facing an influx of Afghan civilians.The country's foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers' emergency meeting, said Berlin was working to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan, among them German-Afghan dual nationals as well as rights activists, lawyers and people who worked with foreign forces.Kava Spartak manages an Afghan refugee organization in Berlin and says Germany must take a leading role in helping Afghans to get out."I mean, particularly the German government have missed a lot of opportunities. They have missed opportunities to evacuate people, they have missed opportunities to inform their own population about the security in Afghanistan. They were actually more concentrated on deportations.The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, meanwhile, called for an immediate halt to forced deportations of Afghan asylum seekers.Austria, which insisted it plans to keep deporting illegal immigrants back to Afghanistan even as the Taliban seized Kabul, has suggested setting up "deportation centers" in nearby countries as an alternative.A photograph showing more than 600 Afghan men, women and children - crouching on the floor of a U.S. military plane - has gone viral on social media, shining a spotlight on the plight of Afghan civilians who want to flee.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Coffee Giant Starbucks Stock Brews Up Improved Relative Strength Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Starbucks headed into a new percentile Monday, as it got a lift from 68 to 71. As more workers return to work, Starbucks stand to benefit from that shift as commuters stop off at Starbucks to grab a cup of coffee or snack. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Mark Cuban just revealed how much Dogecoin he actually owns

    He’s not holding much DOGE.