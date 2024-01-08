Asia Stocks Set to Track Wall Street Tech Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to track Wall Street gains following a big tech rally which buoyed US stocks at the start of a week that brings key inflation data and bank earnings.

Australian stocks climbed in early trading, while futures pointed to gains in Japan and Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed on Monday, with Nvidia Corp. surging after announcing new artificial-intelligence products for personal computers. Boeing Co. sank as its 737 Max 9 model was temporarily grounded by authorities. Bitcoin rose above $47,000 for the first time since April 2022.

“The valuation-led year-end rally pulled potential gains from 2024 into 2023, making this a tricky year to prognosticate — especially as data are becoming more mixed and futures markets show that Fed rate cuts are already factored in,” said Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management.

In China, a senior central bank authority indicated the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending may be lowered, even after it provided a massive amount of liquidity via other tools in recent weeks. His remarks come as traders ramp up bets on more monetary easing this year.

Bitcoin surged with US regulators seen as being poised to approve exchange-traded funds that invests directly in the digital asset for the first time.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said inflation could fall toward the central bank’s 2% target with interest rates held at current levels, and offered potential backing for lowering borrowing costs if price pressures fade.

“Should inflation continue to fall closer to our 2% goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate to prevent policy from becoming overly restrictive,” Bowman said in prepared remarks to the South Carolina Bankers Association in Columbia.

Treasury yields fell alongside the dollar on Monday. Oil slid to around $70 after Saudi Arabia cut official selling prices for all regions, the latest sign that fundamentals are worsening.

Meanwhile, Sony Group Corp. is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said people familiar with the matter. Canceling the deal would cap two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant.

Corporate Highlights:

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG denied any pact with Yemen’s Houthi rebels to facilitate the safe movement of vessels through the Red Sea.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. raised their sales outlooks on the back of a strong holiday quarter.

Moderna Inc.’s product sales for 2023 modestly beat analyst estimates as it eked out a bigger US market share for Covid shots, though the biotech giant reiterated a downbeat outlook for the year ahead.

Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to pay $71 a share in cash for medical technology firm Axonics Inc., a maker of devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction.

Johnson & Johnson will pay $2 billion in cash to acquire Ambrx Biopharma Inc., gaining a developer of widely sought drugs that target tumors with lethal drugs.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Tuesday

Japan Tokyo CPI, household spending, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

UK industrial production, Friday

US PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%; futures were little changed as of 8:19 a.m. Tokyo time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0950

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1653 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $47,035.73

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,333.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.03% on Monday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.13% on Tuesday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.8% to $71.01 a barrel on Monday; it was little changed on Tuesday

Spot gold was little changed

