Asia Stocks Mixed; Oil Gains Amid Iran Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia kicked off the week on a cautious note as traders dialed back expectations on the size of Federal Reserve easing later this month. Oil gained amid tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Japanese and Australian shares dipped after soaring Friday, while South Korean equities were little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were flat after U.S. markets closed lower Friday. Traders rushed away from bets the Fed will slash rates by a half-point this month after dovish comments from two senior officials spurred a rally in Asian stocks on Friday. Oil rose 1% in early Monday trading ahead of an emergency meeting by U.K. officials to discuss the security of shipping in the Persian Gulf after Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz last week.

This week sees the earnings season ramp up and a blackout period for Fed speakers prior to next week’s policy decision. On the trade front, some Chinese companies are applying for tariff exemptions as they make inquiries about buying U.S. agricultural products, more than a week after President Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of American farm products.

“The start of earnings season has been very positive, but the price action on the major indexes has not been,” said Edward Moya, a strategist at Oanda Corp. “It appears markets are waiting to break and this could be the week that happens.”

Meantime, protests in Hong Kong heated up as an otherwise peaceful march of over 100,000 people turned tense late Sunday. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a majority in the country’s upper-house elections, but won’t get the two-thirds of seats needed to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with companies including: Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Boeing.China holds the opening ceremony of its technology board in Shanghai. About two dozen local startups are making their debut on the Nasdaq-style exchange.U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor is announced on Tuesday, with Boris Johnson expected to become the new Conservative leader and PM.Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.1% as of 9:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge fell 0.6% Friday.Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.3%.South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was down 0.1% to 107.80 per dollar.The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8784 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1217, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 2.06%.Australia’s 10-year yield was steady at 1.34%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8% to $56.09 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,425.58 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.